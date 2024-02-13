Erik ten Hag is said to have made a ‘personal request’ for Lautaro Martinez, while they face a battle with Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko and Matthijs de Ligt.

TEN HAG WANTS ANOTHER MARTINEZ

He already has one Argentine Martinez with a curious haircut but Erik ten Hag wants another, with Fichajes saying that he has made a ‘personal request’ for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 19 Serie A goals this season.

‘According to the latest information, the English team would seek to put on the table an offer powerful enough to acquire the services of the Albiceleste attacker,’ knowing full well that Inter might need to sell this summer to help balance the books.

PUBLIC BENJAMIN?

Remember when Manchester United were definitely going to sign Benjamin Sesko but, surprise surprise, he left Red Bull Salzburg and joined RB Leipzig in a shocking turn of events? He moved from sister to sister in a £21m move but has a release clause at double that amount that kicks in this summer.

Well, our friends at TEAMTalk claim that Sesko is a target once again for Manchester United but that they also face competition from Arsenal for the 20-year-old, who has scored in each of his last three Bundesliga appearances. They also mention Chelsea as possible suitors but that really may be purely because he is 20.

TURN ON DE LIGT

On Monday the transfer gossip centred about Matthijs de Ligt and Manchester United, but FootballTransfers now claim that Arsenal are very interested in the Dutch defender, though United are said to be in ‘pole position’, presumably because of the Erik ten Hag connection.

De Ligt is clearly not happy at Bayern Munich, where he appears to be below even Eric Dier in the centre-half pecking order. No man should be expected to endure that fate. And he might now be ready to join the club he snubbed in 2019 to join the perennial German champions.

Arsenal have not yet spoken to either representatives of De Ligt or his club but are discussing him ‘internally’. They should probably have a word.

NETO SPEND

There has been a great deal of talk about Arsenal and Liverpool going head to head for various right wingers this summer and one of those wingers is Wolves man Pedro Neto, who has claimed eight Premier League assists this season.

And according to Football Insider, he could come relatively cheap for a 23-year-old with a long-term contract, with a price tag in the £50-60m bracket. Wolves need to sell this summer as they continue to walk a thin FFP line and Neto is absolutely ready for the step up to European football.

Arsenal desperately need back-up for the brilliant but over-worked Bukayo Saka and Liverpool need a long-term replacement for Mo Salah.