Transfer gossip: Rabiot back on Man Utd’s radar as Premier League rival emerges

Might January be the time when Manchester United finally sign Adrien Rabiot? They seem to hope so, but they will have to fend off competition from another Premier League club…

UNITED, NEWCASTLE EYE JUVE MIDFIELDER

It has been a few weeks since Adrien Rabiot was linked with Manchester United. So let’s put that right…

For the 427th time, the Juventus midfielder is said to be a target for the Red Devils in January when, yet again, he will enter the final months of his contract. Rabiot was in a similar position last season but the France star eventually reached an agreement with Juve to extend his terms for the current campaign.

The Old Lady is keen to renew Rabiot once more, especially given the uncertainty around Paul Pogba’s future. But according to Calciomercato, United, who have retained a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old dating back to his PSG days, feel this could finally be their big chance to land the World Cup winner.

Of course, given Rabiot’s form last season when he scored 11 goals and offered six assists amid a renaissance under Max Allegri, United will face competition – not just from Juve. Apparently Newcastle are also sniffing, as they were before his most recent contract renewal.

MODRIC LINED UP FOR MIAMI MOVE

Luka Modric is in a similar position to Rabiot, with just under a year left on a contract he signed during the summer. Which makes him an ideal signing for David Beckham amid his on-going attempt to form the world’s best veteran’s team.

The Dubrovnik Times says Beckham has earmarked Modric as one of his next big signings for Inter Miami, following the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Luis Suarez is on his list of targets too.

Modric has had plenty of time to mull over his future while sat on Real Madrid’s bench. The 38-year-old has started only two of Real’s six La Liga games this season, including Sunday night’s 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid when he was substituted at half-time.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will be a free-agent at the end of the season, giving Beckham and Miami plenty of time to work out their sums over how they can squeeze Modric on to the wage bill with everyone else.

