Transfer gossip: Man Utd hatch ‘£100m plan’, Newcastle target Prem pair

Manchester United reckon they can con the Saudis into coughing up £100million, while Chelsea are also looking for huge money for a three-goal striker….

UNITED PLOT TO BAG £50M EACH FOR FLOP PAIR

‘Manchester United launch £100m transfer plan to get rid of Antony and Jadon Sancho,’ is the headline in the Evening Standard on a story which suggests that the Red Devils are looking for £50million for each of the pair.

That would quite obviously be a bigger achievement than the Treble. The wingers cost United £155million between them but you would imagine the club would have to take a much bigger hit to see them both through the door, never to return.

United are hoping that Sancho shows some form while on loan at Borussia Dortmund, while Antony remains on the fringes of Erik ten Hag’s first-team.

Of course, United would only get such figures from the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ettifaq wanted Sancho last summer on loan but Steven Gerrard’s side refused to include an obligation to pay £50million.

Amid speculation over his own position, John Murtough was in Saudi last month to build relationships with Pro League clubs. If he convinces any of them to pay £50million for Sancho and Antony, he should have a job for life at Old Trafford and a statue next to Fergie.

TOON TARGET EVERTON, FOREST STARS

Newcastle are also hoping for a favour from Saudi. Lucky then that they have friends in high places…

The Magpies are hoping Al-Shabab are good for £30million in exchange for Miguel Almiron. There are conflicting reports over whether the winger wants to go, but the Saudis can be very persuasive.

Selling Almiron would leave Eddie Howe even lighter than he already is, so The Telegraph says the Newcastle boss would be allowed to spend that money on reinforcing his squad.

Amadou Onana is a target but Everton want £50million, while Newcastle are also extremely keen on Morgan Gibbs-White. Forest, though, are likely to resist any mid-season offers.

Newcastle have also wanted Ederson, but Football Insider reports that the midfielder is beyond the Magpies this month while Atalanta are demanding between £30million and £40million.

CHELSEA DEMAND ENDS WEST HAM INTEREST

Like Manchester United, Chelsea are hawking around one of their fringe players in the hope a patsy might cough up £50million…

That won’t be West Ham. Football Insider says the Hammers have spoken to the Blues about Armando Broja but a valuation of ‘at least £50million’ killed the conversation. Broja has scored three goals for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino would like a centre-forward before the end of the month but Viktor Gyokeres is ‘not high up on the list of priority targets’ and they certainly won’t pay the 25-year-old’s £86million release clause to get him away from Sporting Lisbon.

