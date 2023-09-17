Transfer gossip: Barcelona eye January loan for Man Utd ‘crisis’ player; Arsenal star ‘ready to quit’

Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first team squad at Man Utd.

Barcelona are weighing up a January loan move for a Manchester United player, while one Arsenal star is considering a winter exit…

CRISIS SOLUTION

Barcelona are thinking about the possibility of taking Jadon Sancho on loan from Man Utd in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the first three Premier League matches of the season before being left out of their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the international break.

Erik ten Hag explained that it was because of the England international’s poor performances in training with Sancho hitting back on social media.

Sancho is refusing to apologise for his retort on social media and now finds himself training away from the first-team squad as the Man Utd manager weighs up what to do with the winger.

The 23-year-old, who cost the Red Devils £72m in 2021, now finds himself with an uncertain future and Spanish publication Sport insist that Barcelona could offer him a way out.

Barcelona are ‘attentive’ to the ‘crisis’ player – who is ‘already considering a way out’ – and Man Utd ‘would also be interested’ in offloading the player as soon as possible.

The Catalan giants are keen on ‘acquiring the services of this player on loan for the January market’ and Sancho would ‘complete the Barca attack’.

WINTER WALKOUT?

Thomas Partey is ready to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window if it becomes clear he’s no longer part of Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has started three of the Gunners’ four Premier League matches but he’s been deployed in the unfamiliar position of right-back after new signing Declan Rice took his place in midfield.

Partey, who could now be out until after the October international break with a groin injury, is ‘wary about losing his place in the Arsenal side and could quit if he is no longer part of Mikel Arteta’s best eleven,’ sources have told Football Insider.

With Ben White being restored as right-back in their 3-1 victory over Man Utd before the international break, Partey ‘fears he is no longer part of Arsenal’s best side’.

And Football Insider add that he ‘could consider a move away in January if he falls out of favour with Arteta’ with Juventus reportedly interested in his services.

AND THE REST…

Manchester City will delay holding talks about a new contract with Kevin de Bruyne, whose current deal runs to summer 2025, until the 32-year-old returns from a lengthy hamstring injury…Sheffield United are targeting a move for former manager Chris Wilder as a replacement for Paul Heckingbottom, following defeat by Tottenham on Saturday…Arsenal are close to agreeing a new four-year contract with Martin Odegaard, worth more than £200,000 a week…Cristiano Ronaldo is suing former club Juventus for £17m in wages that were left pending during the Covid pandemic…Everton are still keen to sign Leeds and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto after failing with bids in the summer.