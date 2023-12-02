Transfer gossip: Man Utd boost in 16-goal striker chase; Newcastle target £35m Chelsea flop

Serhou Guirassy’s agents are doing everything they can to force a move to the Premier League, while Newcastle are keen on a Chelsea flop we never thought we’d see again.

GUIRASSY FIGHT

Manchester United look to be in with a very good chance of signing one of their top targets to support Rasmus Hojlund. Serhou Guirassy’s representatives are said to be ‘increasingly confident’ the striker will move to the Premier League in January, according to 90min.

Guirassy’s been one of the stories of the season in European football, scoring 16 goals in 11 games across all competitions for Stuttgart.

With a release clause of just £15.2m, Premier League clubs have been circling since October, when Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham all sent scouts to watch him, and now Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves have reportedly ‘been contacted by intermediaries’ in a bid to start a bidding war between half of the English top flight.

The Guardian claim it’s Newcastle and United that are showing most interest in the 27-year-old ahead of the winter window, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag particularly keen to ease the burden on Hojlund, who is yet to score or assist in the Premier League since his big-money summer move from Atalanta.

The report does though add that the Dutch boss also wants a right-sided centre-back and two midfielders in the upcoming transfer window, meaning the club may have to find a buyer for Anthony Martial to secure the signing of Guirassy.

LUKAKU RETURN

Newcastle’s interest in adding another striker to their ranks apparently stretches beyond Guirassy to include a player very few would expect to see on English shores again.

Romelu Lukaku left Chelsea in a storm after his bombshell interview with Sky Italia, returning to Inter Milan on loan, without much success, before joining Jose Mourinho at Roma, where he’s found his goalscoring boots once again.

The 30-year-old’s got ten goals in 16 games this term, and it’s thought the Giallorossi are keen to secure him to a permanent deal at the end of the season, with a bid of around £35m thought to be enough.

But Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant report that Newcastle are also keen on Lukaku, believing he can provide competition and backup for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, both of whom have struggled with injuries at St James’ Park.

It’s also claimed that while Roma are currently keen on keeping Lukaku, Mourinho’s potential departure next summer could change that, though Antonio Conte has been linked as his replacement, under whom Lukaku thrived in his first spell at Inter.

EYES ON BRANTHWAITE

Everton are currently in the process of assessing their squad for market value in a bid to balance their (alleged) dodgy books, and Jarrad Branthwaite is considered one of their prized assets.

The Toffees recently extended Branthwaite’s contract in a bid to keep his value high, and as a left-sided centre-back the 21-year-old could see them earn some big bucks.

Manchester United and Newcastle have both previously been linked with the England U21 international and talkSPORT named that duo along with Tottenham as clubs ‘keeping a close eye on his progress, and Everton’s situation’.