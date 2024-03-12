Man Utd eye ‘maximum returns’ from £135m-rated duo, City target Toon star

Manchester United’s new regime are going for young English talent, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Olise at the top of their list, while Manchester City want Brazilian midfielders…

BRANTHWAITE, OLISE IN AS SANCHO SWAP MOOTED

Whoever is making the transfer decisions at Manchester United these days appears to have made Jarrad Branthwaite the club’s primary summer target.

The Red Devils will need a centre-back, with Raphael Varane set to go; doubts around the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof; while Lisandro Martinez struggles to stay fit.

The Daily Star says Branthwaite is their priority, with the Mirror reporting that United will push ahead with a bid for the defender rated at £75million by Everton regardless of whether or not Erik ten Hag remains in charge.

Both stories talk about United being keen to secure ‘maximum return for their investment’ as if it’s a new concept at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will apparently attempt to negotiate the price down towards £50million. Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle in 2020 for £1million.

Should the Toffees choose to sell, they could look to Hull for a replacement, with Football Insider saying Jacob Greaves has ‘big admirers’ at Goodison Park.

Football Transfers carries the Branthwaite line while adding that Michael Olise is viewed by United in a similar way, The Palace winger is said to have a release clause in the region of £60million.

Olise could replace Jadon Sancho, who Bild says has no intention of returning to United because he blames Ten Hag for his stalled career. Borussia Dortmund are happy to keep Sancho, with Fichajes rehashing the idea that Donyell Malen could be offered as a swap deal.

CITY PONDER NEWCASTLE, WOLVES RAIDS

The battle for Bruno Guimaraes is heating up, with Manchester City now said to be ‘exploring’ a move for the Brazil midfielder.

With it being common knowledge that Guimaraes has a release clause worth £100million, Newcastle are vulnerable – though they could also use the money to remain on the right side of FFP regulations.

Liverpool, PSG and Barcelona have all been linked with the 26-year-old, while Football Transfers says City hold a ‘huge interest’ while Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen the centre of his midfield. City are also keen on Guimaraes’ compatriot Lucas Paqueta.

Elsewhere, City are among the vultures circling Molineux, with Football Insider naming the champions as one of the possible destinations for Wolves winger Pedro Neto. Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal are also considering a swoop for the 24-year-old.

