Transfer gossip: Man Utd open to offers for trio as Liverpool eye £30m defender

Manchester United are welcoming offers for two of their most senior stars, while Liverpool are linked with a defensive flying machine currently plying his trade in Germany…

MAN UTD TRIO UP FOR SALE

Erik ten Hag seems to be coming out of the week stronger than he started it – at least until Manchester United 0-1 Bournemouth tomorrow – following a win and, finally, a strong performance against Chelsea in the wake of reports of a split in the dressing room. Half were said to be behind the manager; half weren’t. Bullsh*t, according to United.

Still, Ten Hag is looking to assert his authority further by selling off some of his high-profile stars. The Independent says United are open to offers for Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, with none involved in the win over Chelsea. Casemiro is injured; Varane was also said to be struggling for fitness; and Sancho is finished at Old Trafford.

Sancho has this week been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund, while Casemiro and Varane are attracting interest from Saudi sides. United aren’t limiting sales just to that trio. The Red Devils ‘will be flexible on other squad members’ should enquires arrive.

GUIRASSY BIDS FAREWELL?

United are looking to add a striker next month and they have been linked with Serhou Guirassy. Newcastle are also sniffing. So both clubs might have noted the Stuttgart star’s message to fans this week.

Guirassy scored again – that’s 18 in 13 appearances for the season – in the DFB Pokal win over Dortmund on Wednesday after which, according to Bild, he took the stadium mic to say: “The atmosphere was great as always. Thank you for everything.”

If the sentiment was one of farewell, Guirassy has gone early. Stuttgart still have two home games remaining either side of a trip to Bayern Munich before the Bundesliga winter break.

LIVERPOOL LINE UP MATIP REPLACEMENT

Liverpool’s search for a centre-back has intensified recently in the wake of Joel Matip’s injury blow. The Cameroon defender’s season is over after he suffered a ruptured ACL against Fulham last Sunday.

The Sun says the Reds are keen on Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is also under consideration.

Lacroix would be cheaper. The rapid 23-year-old, who can also play at right-back, would be attainable for £30million since he has only 18 months remaining on his current contract.

