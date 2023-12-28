Transfer gossip: Man Utd join Chelsea, Arsenal in striker race, Gunners ‘admire’ Bayern star

Manchester United are said to have joined the queue for Viktor Gyokeres – but a huge January deal looks unlikely while the Red Devils wait for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment to be ratified…

UNITED JOIN RACE FOR SPORTING STRIKER

Viktor Gyokeres is a wanted man – or at least someone wants us all to believe so…

The Sporting Lisbon striker has been heavily linked with Chelsea this month, while his name is also said to feature on Arsenal’s four-man shortlist for January. Now, Manchester United are reported to be keen on the 25-year-old.

That’s the line from Portuguese newspaper Corrrio da Manha, which suggests that United would have to activate Gyokeres’ release clause to get him away from Sporting just half a season after joining from Coventry.

Since then, Gyokeres has scored 17 goals and offered eight assists in 20 matches for Sporting, who will insist on £87million being deposited into their bank account to wave off the forward they signed for £17million in the summer.

Which seems a stretch for United since it was reported they can only afford to do two loan deals next month, especially while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment is ratified.

United have also been looking in Portugal at Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. But O Jogo reports that the 19-year-old’s release clause is set to increase from £104million to £130million as a consequence of signing a new contract.

BAYERN TO TEMPT RED DEVILS WITH £17M BID

Much of United’s business next month is likely to focus on sales – though Erik ten Hag might be more reluctant than he previously was to let go of Raphael Varane.

The centre-back has been in good form when he has been fit to feature for the Red Devils, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season. There are conflicting reports over Varane’s wishes, but the 30-year-old was one of at least four players United were trying to shift.

Varane could have good options. Real Madrid were said to be keen on bringing him back to the Bernabeu amid a defensive injury crisis, while Sport reckons Bayern Munich are willing to pay £17million for the four-time Champions League winner.

ARSENAL EYE DE LIGT DEAL

Should Varane move to Bayern, then Arsenal might find a clearer path to signing Matthijs De Ligt.

The Athletic says the Gunners ‘admire’ the Netherlands international, with defensive reinforcements said to be Mikel Arteta’s priority next month despite the need also for a striker.

However, a deal for De Ligt seems unlikely due to the ex-Ajax and Juventus centre-back’s price and contract situation. The 24-year-old still has three and a half years left to run on the deal he signed when Bayern paid the Old Lady £68million in summer 2022.

