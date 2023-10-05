Transfer gossip: Man Utd, City target Brighton forward as Arsenal eye star’s twin brother

Manchester United and Manchester City are setting themselves up for disappointment over Kaoru Mitoma, while five of the big six want the twin brother of a recent Arsenal recruit…

BRIGHTON TO FEND OFF UNITED, CITY OVER MITOMA

If there’s one position neither Manchester United nor Manchester City are short, it is probably on the left flank. But one report suggests both are gearing up for a fight over Kaoru Mitoma.

According to Fichajes, United and City are both ‘planning an exciting signing in the winter market’ with their sights fixed on the Brighton winger.

Brighton being Brighton, they are unlikely to sell unless City or United do something daft, like Liverpool and Chelsea were prompted to over Moises Caicedo. Indeed, the Seagulls are intent on tying down Mitoma to a new deal.

Come January, the Japan international will have a season and a half remaining on his current contract but Brighton are confident Mitoma will renew before then. In fact, London World reckons it’s already a done deal and the 26-year-old has penned a five-year extension that earns him a massive bump in pay up to around £80,000 a week. Keep an eye out for an announcement in the next 24 hours.

HAMMERS TO OFFER SMITH ROWE FRESH START

Emile Smith Rowe is far more likely to be on the move in January. The Arsenal attacker has found himself on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s first XI after a miserable run of injuries. His start against Brentford in the Carabao Cup last week was his first in 499 days.

With Arsenal unbeaten in the league and off to a fine start, Smith Rowe will probably have to look elsewhere for regular action. There were reports last week that the Gunners would be willing to loan out the England international for the second half of the season.

That being true, West Ham would be interested. The Hammers were linked with Smith Rowe towards the end of the summer, while Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been keen. Football Insider reckons David Moyes is still willing to give the 23-year-old the chance to kickstart his career.

Arsenal could even be open to a permanent deal for Smith Rowe if they can rake in between £35million and £40million.

BATTLE BREWING FOR TIMBER’S TWIN

The Gunners are looking to make January signings of their own and they have a unique advantage in the race for one of their potential targets.

According to 90min, Arsenal are among the clubs scouting Quinten Timber – the twin brother of summer signing Jurrien Timber.

Quinten is following in Jurrien’s footsteps by catching the eye at Feyenoord, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham also impressed by the versatile midfielder.