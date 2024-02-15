Manchester United and Newcastle could clash over a former Chelsea defender as well as Dan Ashworth, while Liverpool and Manchester City lead the race for a Ukraine star…

ASHWORTH LATEST AS MAN UTD EYE BARCA DEFENDERS

The juiciest gossip around Manchester United right now surrounds their sporting director position and Dan Ashworth’s reported desire to fill it.

Widespread reports suggest the Red Devils have made an approach to Ashworth, who is said to have informed Newcastle of his wish to move to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail reckons United feel an agreement can be reached by next week, with Newcastle due at least £6million in compensation, though The i suggests the Magpies will drive a harder bargain, perhaps closer to £10million. Indeed, the Telegraph says Newcastle will ‘not just roll over and let Ashworth leave’. Which is the impression they have to give.

We’re not quite at the stage of Ashworth’s previous signings being linked with United but we all know it’s coming.

Regardless of Ashworth’s future, United and Newcastle could lock horns over a former Chelsea defender. Ekrem Konur says both clubs are among a gaggle of Premier League sides keen on Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen, while Mundo Deportivo reckons previous United target Jules Kounde could be made available by Barca as they look to raise some cash and the former Sevilla defender is fed up of playing out of position at right-back.

UNITED AMONG FOUR IN NETO RACE

United are also in the chasing pack on the tail of Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

The Sun says Neto will be ‘the next cab off the rank’ as Wolves seek to raise cash for Gary O’Neil to spend in the summer. The Molineux club are also treading carefully around Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules and with the Neto cash, they hope to source a replacement for the Portuguese international as well as a striker and a centre-back.

Arsenal remain interested in Neto, while Liverpool and Tottenham are also said to be sniffing around the 23-year-old.

LIVERPOOL, CITY LEAD SUDOKOV CHASE

Liverpool also have big six competition for Georgiy Sudakov…

Calciomercato reports that the Reds are vying with Manchester City for Shakhtar Donetsk’s versatile attacking midfielder.

Sudakov has attracted attention from across the continent but the 21-year-old recently signed a new deal with Shakhtar, enabling them to demand a higher price, perhaps £50million. That rules out Napoli and Juventus, while Barcelona would probably have to yank another lever. Bayern Munich are also keen, but Liverpool and City appear best placed to move for the Ukrainian.

