Manchester United are among the clubs tempted by Dani Olmo’s release clause this summer, while the Red Devils could fund a move for Bremer by offering Juventus their fallen star boy…

UNITED AMONG OLMO SUITORS

Dani Olmo used to be a regular topic in the Gossip but chatter around the Spain midfielder has been quiet of late. Until now.

Because, according to the Daily Mail, there is a sizeable queue forming for Olmo, with Manchester United jostling for position towards the front.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season, between scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich on Harry Kane’s debut night and netting a fine solo goal for Spain against Brazil this week.

Olmo can play across the front line or in a deeper attacking role and such versatility has attracted United’s attention. That and the fact that he could be available for £52million this summer owing to a clause that becomes active in his Leipzig deal this summer.

United aren’t the only club chasing Olmo. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen on the former Dinamo Zagreb star.

RED DEVILS EYE BREMER PART-EX DEAL

United will be in the market for at least one centre-back this summer, with Juventus defender Bremer and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo both on the Red Devils’ shortlist. Signing both, though, could run to around £100million.

At £40million, according to Fabrizio Romano, Todibo won’t come at much of a discount despite Nice being among the clubs in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s portfolio.

United will also have to cough up at least £52million for Bremer, says Gazzetta dello Sport. But they could save a few quid by including Mason Greenwood in the deal. It was reported that the Red Devils were looking for around £50million for the former England international amid interest from Juve, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

NEWCASTLE EYE BRAZILIANS AND BRANTHWAITE

Jarrad Branthwaite is also high on United’s wishlist, but Everton’s demands make the England call-up a more expensive proposition than Bremer or Todibo. And the Toffees’ hopes of securing a huge fee will be boosted by other interest.

Football Transfers says Manchester City and Newcastle are both keen on the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Real Madrid.

Newcastle are not letting their PSR concerns stop them from scouring the market. The Chronicle reckons the Magpies’ scouts were watching Brazil’s win over England, with Bremer and Barcelona winger Raphinha spied on.

