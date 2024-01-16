Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye Arsenal striker target and Bayern, Barca defenders

Manchester United may need reinforcements this month but their plans for a striker and a defensive duo will have to wait until the summer. Also: competition for Liverpool in race for Newcastle star…

UNITED PONDER THREE SUMMER SWOOPS

Plenty of fresh, steaming Manchester United rumours doing the rounds this freezing Tuesday morning…

According to Sky Sports Germany, the Red Devils are considering summer moves for Josh Zirkzee, Matthijs De Ligt and Ronald Araujo.

In Zirkzee’s case, United asked Bologna about a January deal but were told the 22-year-old is going nowhere until the end of the season. In summer, the striker will be available for around £34.5million owing to the terms of the buy-out clause in his contract with the Serie A club. Arsenal are also keen on Zirkzee, who has eight goals and four assists for Bologna this term.

The same source suggests United could also move for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt.

Apparently, the centre-back is not entirely happy in Bavaria where he is yet to nail down a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s XI. De Ligt has started only five games across the Bundesliga and Champions League. Unless the 24-year-old’s status improves then he could seek a summer switch, with United linked on account of the player’s connection with Erik ten Hag from their Ajax days.

De Ligt won’t be happy to hear of Bayern’s interest in Araujo. The Barcelona defender is ‘a top target’ for Tuchel, while United are also said to have made enquiries, at which point they were informed that a January deal would cost them £69million. But that hasn’t deterred the Red Devils entirely, with both clubs still interested in the Uruguay defender ahead of the summer.

PSG RIVAL LIVERPOOL FOR NEWCASTLE STAR

On Monday, it was claimed that Liverpool were considering a move for Bruno Guimaraes. Today, it is PSG’s turn to be linked with the Newcastle midfielder.

The Magpies are potentially vulnerable due to their own concerns over staying within FFP limits while Guimaraes has a buy-out clause in his contract worth £98million that, apparently, can be paid in three instalments.

Joining Liverpool in monitoring the Brazilian are PSG, according to Talksport, while Barcelona have also been credited with an intertest.

PREM TRIO TARGET PHILLIPS AFTER TOON BACK OFF

Newcastle’s finances mean they are no longer in the running to sign Kalvin Phillips…

The Magpies want to strengthen their midfield, especially now after it emerged that Joelinton could miss the rest of the season, but The Telegraph reports that Manchester City’s insistence on a loan fee being paid scuppers what hope they had of bringing in Phillips for the rest of the season.

That doesn’t mean the England international doesn’t have options. Sky Sports says Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham and Juventus are interested in the 28-year-old.

Read next: Haaland for £172m, Guimaraes and Olise both £60m – 2024’s tempting transfer release clauses