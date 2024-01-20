Gossip: Huge Man Utd, Arsenal transfer boost as target ‘is allowed to leave’; Newcastle want PL duo

Man Utd and Arsenal have been handed a big transfer boost with news that a top target will be ‘allowed to leave’ in the summer, while Newcastle are eyeing two January moves for Premier League stars…

RED DEVILS BOOST

Man Utd and Arsenal have been boosted by the news that Bayern Munich will sell Matthijs De Ligt in the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Red Devils and the Gunners are looking for a new centre-back over the next couple of transfer windows with the Dutchman emerging as one of their top targets.

De Ligt, who has 43 caps for the Netherlands, joined Bayern Munich 18 months ago from Juventus and made a promising start to his career in Bavaria, playing 43 games as Bayern went on to win the Bundesliga last term.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel this season, while he has also suffered from injury, with De Ligt making just four Bundesliga starts this term.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update earlier this week on growing interest in De Ligt from Premier League side Arsenal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Matthijs de Ligt was recently mentioned as a name on Arsenal’s list, and of course he’s a top player, but I’m told nothing will happen in January. He’s currently injured, though the injury is not serious and he should be back in 7-10 days, so it’s nothing to do with that.

“Still, there’s nothing happening for now. In the summer, everything can change and many English clubs are keeping close eye to the situation so let’s see what happens there but I don’t have concrete updates on Arsenal or any other club as it’s not something to be decided now.”

And now Sky Germany claim that De Ligt ‘is a candidate for sale next summer’ at Bayern Munich as the Dutchman ‘has no desire to just be the number three or four central defender’ at the Allianz Arena.

The report continues by insisting that De Ligt ‘is allowed to leave’ Bayern and the centre-back is willing to go ‘if he receives a suitable offer’ with Man Utd mentioned as a possible destination.

Man Utd are ‘watching developments closely’ and a move to the Premier League to play at Old Trafford ‘would be conceivable’.

ARSENAL KNOCK BACK ESR APPROACHES

Arsenal have rejected a number of approaches for Emile Smith Rowe in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims that Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are among his admirers but the Gunners ‘have told those interested that they want him to stay at the Emirates Stadium’.

The England international, who has only just recovered from a serious injury, is ‘focusing on breaking back into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up’ and despite his lack of minutes, Smith Rowe is ‘believed to be happy at the club under [Mikel] Arteta’.

NEWCASTLE WANT BELGIAN

Newcastle United have identified Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible transfer target if Joelinton’s contract situation continues, according to reports.

Onana has been turning heads with his impressive performances for Everton since moving to Goodison Park 18 months ago with Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs thought to be interested.

And now the Daily Telegraph insists Newcastle see Onana as a ‘good option to bolster their midfield as concerns grow over Joelinton’s failure to agree terms on a new contract’.

It is understood that Onana is ‘unsettled’ at Everton and now Newcastle ‘have also emerged as a potential destination for the Belgium international as they scour the market for the right player to strengthen their midfield’.

The Belgium international is ‘on a shortlist of players who Newcastle’s recruitment team believe has the attributes and profile needed to improve the squad, in both the short and long term’.

The Daily Telegraph adds: ‘Newcastle would be willing to pay that fee but would only like to do so in the summer and are looking into whether Everton would be willing to accept a loan fee now and the rest of the money at the end of the season. If not, they could bring their summer spending plans forward if Everton indicate they will sell for the right price this month.’

AND THE REST…

Tottenham will shelve a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher until the summer after talks over a January deal collapsed and now view Kalvin Phillips as a viable alternative this month…West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is also leading the club’s bid to sign Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn this month, despite manager David Moyes being unconvinced by the Netherlands international…Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Man City are all keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is valued at more than £100m…Jose Mourinho could quickly return to management after entering into talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab, days after the Portuguese was sacked by Italian club Roma…Newcastle and Liverpool are both keeping watch on Atalanta midfielder Ederson.