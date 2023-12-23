Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye ‘£16m Guirassy alternative’; Spurs ready to offer star in Chelsea ‘swap deal’

Man Utd have an alternative lined up in case they fail to sign Serhou Guirassy in January, while Spurs and Chelsea could complete a winter swap deal…

CHEAP ALTERNATIVE

Man Utd could look to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the January transfer window if they fail to do a deal for Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, according to reports.

The Red Devils have struggled to score goals in the Premier League this season with Erik ten Hag’s men only managing 18 goals in 17 matches.

Last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford has just two goals to his name, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to get on the scoresheet in the league.

Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that Man Utd have ‘spoken to the representatives’ of Guirassy – who has scored 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga games this term – as well as Donyell Malen and Timo Werner ahead of the transfer window opening.

And The Sun claim that Man Utd are ‘desperate to add some quality to Erik ten Hag’s squad in January after a torrid season so far’ with the Red Devils currently sitting seventh in the Premier League.

It is understood that Man Utd have been ‘closely watching Bundesliga sensation Guirassy’ but that ‘the Guinea striker would prefer a move to Spurs’.

And now Man Utd boss Ten Hag has ‘sent scouts to watch Sevilla and Morocco frontman En-Nesyri instead’ as he ‘could be sold for a fee of around £16m’ this winter.

The Spanish club are ‘going through serious financial struggles’ and ‘want to lower the expenses by selling some of their prime assets in the next few weeks’.

WINTER SWAP SHOP

Tottenham could be willing to swap Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in order to land Conor Gallagher from Chelsea in the winter, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim that Spurs ‘remain interested’ in Gallagher ahead of the January window and that the Blues are ‘willing to consider offers for the midfielder’.

In the summer, Chelsea ‘opted not to sell him due to his impressive performances around the end of the window’ despite Tottenham having ‘the principles of a deal in place for Gallagher’ at the time.

Gallagher is entering the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and there is little sign that he will sign a new deal with Spurs ‘monitoring this situation closely’.

Despite Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou earmarking a new centre-back as his winter priority, Spurs are ‘aware of interest in their out-of-favour midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the potential need for a replacement’.

And Sky Sports add that ‘one source close to the situation in the summer has even mooted the idea of a Hojbjerg-Gallagher swap deal next month’.

AND THE REST…

Aston Villa want Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig as they look to strengthen their attacking options…Chelsea have approached Sporting Lisbon about the possibility of signing Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres in January…Arsenal are interested Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but the Spain international is reluctant to switch clubs in January…former Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is close to being appointed as the new boss of Turkish top-flight side Besiktas…Inter Milan are preparing an offer for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley – a loan in January with an obligation to buy at the end of the season – but Aston Villa and West Ham are also keen on the England-born Denmark international.