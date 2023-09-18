Transfer gossip: Man Utd spy on new midfield target as Bayern eye Red Devils star

Manchester United have been watching an Israeli wonderkid who is also on the radars of Liverpool and Arsenal, while Bayern Munich could make an offer for Scott McTominay…

UNITED SCOUTS ON OSCAR WATCH

Manchester United spent most of the international break treading on rakes but the Red Devils still found time to check on ‘Israeli wonderkid’ Oscar Gloukh.

The Sun says United scouts watched the attacking midfielder score an equaliser against Romania to enhance his nation’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Gloukh currently plays for Red Bull Salzburg having only made the move to Austria in January from Maccabi Tel Aviv for £6million. The 19-year-old, who has previously been linked with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, has scored three goals in 24 games for Salzburg.

United aren’t the only Premier League big-hitter sniffing around Gloukh. Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be interested in the teenager.

McTOMINAY TO SERVE AS BAYERN BACK-UP

The Red Devils tried to sell Scott McTominay during the summer but the Scotland midfielder stayed put. Bayern Munich, though, could make United and McTominay an offer neither can refuse…

Bayern were among the clubs linked with the 26-year-old but the Bavarians chose to focus their efforts on Joao Palhinha, only to fail to get a deal with Fulham completed in time.

Palhinha was back in the Cottagers’ midfield on Saturday after ‘a weird couple of weeks’ and the Portugal international still intends to make the move to Bayern in January. But the Mirror says McTominay will serve as the Germans’ back-up option if they fail once more to prise Palhinha from Craven Cottage.

VILLA RIVALS REDS, BARCA FOR SPAIN STAR

Aston Villa are said to have joined the queue forming in Bilbao for Spain winger Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club star is in the final season of his contract and looks set to become a free-agent next summer, sparking a scramble for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Liverpool and Barcelona are both keen on Williams, who has four assists in four La Liga games so far this season, though he missed the weekend win over Cadiz due to injury.

AS says Villa are also lurking, even if Athletic are working hard to convince Williams to renew his contract.

