Transfer gossip: Man Utd face Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs in fight for England star

Manchester United continue to be linked with an ex-Chelsea centre-back – but they could have competition from Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle…

RED DEVILS’ RIVALS LINE UP FOR GUEHI RACE

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Marc Guehi. And they are not alone…

The Red Devils have been credited with a long-term interest in the Crystal Palace defender with talk at the weekend that the 23-year-old could be targeted to replace Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag has struggled for numbers in central defence already this season, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both prone to injuries.

Football Insider reports that their sources say that Guehi is indeed a United target. But Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring the England international.

Guehi would be expected to cost at least £50million to give Palace a fat profit on the £20million they paid Chelsea in 2021.

BARCA TO WAIT FOR SANCHO

United will have no such luck with Jadon Sancho. They will take a huge hit on the £72million investment they made in the winger when he eventually slings his hook.

Sancho is currently banished from the Red Devils’ first team and banned from using their facilities. Since branding Ten Hag a liar in the wake of the defeat to Arsenal on September 3 and then refusing to apologise, the former England winger has been training with the academy.

With neither party willing to back down, the expectation is of a January move, most likely on loan. But that would not be to Barcelona.

Sport says Sancho’s people have approached Barca who are ‘aware of his quality’. But the Catalans could not sign the 23-year-old in January without any high-profile exits. Barca, instead, would be willing to take Sancho on loan next summer but United want a quicker, more permanent solution.

CONTE EYES ROMA JOB AS MOURINHO PREPARES TO WALK

Jose Mourinho’s reign at Roma is now into its third season. Which can only mean one thing…

And Roma know it. According to Sky Sports Italia, the Italian club haven’t even bothered to discuss a contract renewal, with Mourinho’s current deal due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The ex-Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs boss could then take up one of the others he has so far refused from Saudi Arabia. Likewise, Antonio Conte has resisted the lure of Saudi – he claims to have been offered the national team job before Roberto Mancini took it – and the Italian is said to be keen on returning to his homeland.

Corriere della Sera quotes Conte as saying he would be up for taking over from Mourinho at Roma or perhaps at Napoli, but he would not be keen on going into either job mid-season.

