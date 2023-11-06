Transfer gossip: Man Utd ‘pushing hard’ for World Cup winner as Saudis eye Bruno

Manchester United are keen to sign a World Cup-winning replacement for Casemiro in January, while Bruno Fernandes is being urged to sit down with Saudi officials…

UNITED EYE EARLY RODRIGUEZ DEAL

Erik ten Hag might struggle to look beyond the next game for Manchester United, but the Red Devils boss is said to be formulating plans for January that involve Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina international has been starring at the base of Real Betis’s midfield after winning the World Cup last year. But Rodriguez is approaching the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, with the 29-year-old free to discuss pre-contract agreements in January.

Estadio Deportivo, however, reports that Ten Hag wants Rodriguez through the door at the earliest opportunity with United said to be ‘pushing hard financially’, especially amid Casemiro’s struggles for form and fitness this season.

SAUDIS SEEK SUMMIT TO SELL BRUNO ON SUMMER SWITCH

Ten Hag is enjoying some brief respite offered by Bruno Fernandes’ added-time winner at Fulham on Saturday. There is talk, though, that United could face a battle to keep their matchwinner and captain next summer.

Apparently, the Saudis could be coming for Fernandes at the end of the current season. Sky Italia scribe Rudy Galetti says PIF is ‘already taking some concrete steps’ ahead of another raid on European clubs next summer, with the United star emerging as a target.

It is claimed that Saudi officials will seek to meet with Fernandes’ representatives to gauge his level of interest in a mega-money move to the Pro League.

The same source said recently that Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has also been contacted, with Al-Nassr seeking a sit-down with the Belgian’s agent. De Bruyne’s current deal at City is due to expire in 2025, with renewal talks on hold while the 32-year-old recovers from injury.

CHELSEA AMONG PREM GIANTS KEEN ON NEW SANCHO

Chelsea might be craving a centre-forward, but the Blues are reportedly keen to land another young wide player.

According to Fichajes, Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is catching the eye of Mauricio Pochettino. The 19-year-old winger, able to play off either flank, has made two Bundesliga starts this season, and two substitute appearances in the Champions League.

Chelsea are not the only club aware of the Reading-born, former Manchester City teenager. Arsenal and Newcastle are also said to be on Bynoe-Gittens’ trail, though Dortmund would demand £35million to do business.

Read next: Premier League winners and losers: Luton, Blades, Howe impress while Fulham, Liverpool, Aguerd flop