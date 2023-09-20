Transfer gossip: Man Utd were Harry Kane first choice as £50m bid ‘laughed off’

Manchester United could have had Harry Kane for nothing next summer while a £50m bid for a Premier League striker is revealed.

KANE WOULD HAVE WAITED FOR MAN UTD

‘Harry Kane would have waited until next summer to sign for Manchester United if the deal was guaranteed to go ahead’ is the new claim from the Mail’s Manchester United correspondent Chris Wheeler.

Kane is said to have ‘set his heart on a move to Old Trafford’ and would have played out the final year of his contract with Tottenham before leaving on a free transfer, but he was not convinced that United would keep the door open for him. So he joined Bayern Munich for £100m instead.

Meanwhile, a report on ESPN has claimed that a £50m bid for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson was ‘laughed off’ by the Seagulls.

SUITORS LINE UP FOR TONEY

Ivan Toney could be sold by Brentford in January if they receive a £60m bid from Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham, according to the Daily Mirror. They claim that interest from Manchester United has waned after they bought Rasmus Hojlund, but could presumably be reignited if he does not deliver goals.

Arsenal still lack a genuine centre-forward, with Gabriel Jesus likely to move left, while the need of Chelsea is abundantly obvious. Tottenham have Harry Kane money burning a hole in their pocket and Toney seems like the most obvious replacement, though their stellar start to the season might mean that they are reluctant to pay a January tax.

If nobody pays £60m then Brentford will happily keep him until the summer.

MAN UTD TARGET ROVER

TEAMtalk understands that ‘Manchester United have joined the chase for Blackburn Rovers midfield starlet, Adam Wharton’.

The 19-year-old England youth international has a long list of admirers, with Newcastle, Brighton, Wolves, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all credited with interest in a midfielder who made 12 Championship starts last season but has established himself as undroppable this season.

Apparently, ‘Man Utd have been watching Wharton closely in the opening few weeks of the new season and are believed to have been impressed with what they have seen.’

To be fair, their bar for a defensive midfielder is currently very low.