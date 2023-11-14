Transfer gossip: Sancho plan foiled as Juventus enquire over Man Utd exile

The lesser-spotted Jadon Sancho in one of his most recent appearances for Man Utd.

Manchester United are refusing to meet with agents keen to push their managerial clients, which has the knock-on effect of forcing Jadon Sancho to the exit and perhaps all the way to Juventus…

JUVE ASK SANCHO QUESTIONS

It is now more than two months since Jadon Sancho was last seen anywhere near Manchester United’s first-team squad. The winger has refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag for effectively calling the manager a liar, while Ten Hag has stuck to his guns by keeping the ex-England star away from his team-mates until there is a resolution.

The only one on the horizon is a parting of ways, with the pair’s relationship now seemingly beyond repair. They only have to ignore each other for another six and a half weeks before the January transfer window opens.

Come the new year, Juventus could be keen to take Sancho off United’s hands. Fabrizio Romano says Juve have ‘asked for informations’ around the 23-year-old and, presumably, the Red Devils will tell the Old Lady whatever they want to hear.

Juve, though, are only interested in a loan deal with United continuing to pay a chunk of Sancho’s salary. United prefer a permanent exit but the only way we can see that happening is if the Saudi’s take a punt. No other club in their right mind would consider buying Sancho in January for the kind of money United might be hoping for.

UNITED REFUSE TO ENGAGE WITH POSSIBLE TEN HAG REPLACEMENTS

Sancho perhaps thought he could outlast Ten Hag amid recent speculation over the United manager’s future. But the board have remained behind Ten Hag, to the point that they are refusing to look at replacements.

Apparently, they are reluctant to even discuss the prospect of another new boss. That’s the word from ESPN…

The story goes that United have grown tired of agents attempting to push their managerial clients in the Red Devils’ direction. The representative of one out-of-work boss had a meeting scheduled with United chiefs but the appointment was cancelled over concerns the agenda would be dominated by potential uncertainty around Ten Hag’s position.

A reminder: United are currently the Premier League’s form team.

CITY AGREE DEAL FOR ENGLAND STARLET

Across Manchester, City are looking to hoover up another of the country’s brightest young talents…

The Athletic says the champions are closing in on a seven-figure deal to sign Finlay Gorman from Leeds United.

Gorman is still only 15 and cannot turn professional until his 17th birthday in September 2025. The schoolboy holds the record for being the youngest player to bag a brace in a Premier League Under-18 fixture, having done so aged 14. At the same age, he also made his debut for England Under-16s earlier this season, prompting City to make their move.

The deal is not yet confirmed but the expectation on all sides is that Gorman’s parents will be dropping him off at the Etihad soon.