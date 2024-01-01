Transfer gossip: Man Utd free to spend big in January, Liverpool target Prem winger

Manchester United could be allowed to spend big this month after all, while Liverpool are being linked with a winger also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City…

INEOS INVESTMENT OFFERS MAN UTD JANUARY FUNDS

Happy New Year, Manchester United fans. Let’s face it, 2024 can’t be much worse. Especially now Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the scene.

It was thought that United would have to make the most of a pittance in January because of FFP restrictions, with some reports suggesting that the most they could run to would be a couple of loan signings.

But The Times reckons Ratcliffe’s £235million investment will ease those FFP concerns, allowing United to potentially spend ‘several hundred million’ this month to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad.

VARANE SET TO LEAVE FOR FREE

United still need to trim some of the fat around their squad and shift some deadwood. A couple of Frenchman could be among the first to go through the door…

The Daily Mail reckons United have decided against exercising their option to extend Raphael Varane’s contract for an extra year. The ex-Real Madrid star rakes in around £340,000 a week and the Red Devils are keen to cut the wage bill.

United are willing to keep Varane around, but they will only offer an extension on reduced terms. The 30-year-old is now free to talk with foreign clubs with a view to agreeing a deal at the end of the season but reports have suggested that both Real and Bayern Munich are interested in signing him this month.

Anthony Martial’s contract is also up at the end of the season but it is unlikely that United will entertain another extension. So damaged has Martial’s brand become, Marseille are said to be ‘frustrated’ by attempts to link them with the striker.

REDS WATCHING PALACE STAR

Michael Olise was outstanding again for Crystal Palace in their win over Brentford on Saturday. The winger has already caught Chelsea’s eye, but Liverpool are now said to be monitoring the 22-year-old.

Football Insider says the Reds have had their top scouts on Olise’s tail in recent weeks while they weigh up their options for replacing Mo Salah when the Egyptian eventually leaves Anfield.

Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in Olise. Manchester City are sniffing and Chelsea were said to have been willing to pay the £35million release clause in his Palace deal last summer but the London-born France Under-21 international opted to sign a new four-year deal at Palace rather than move to Stamford Bridge.

Read next: Four Liverpool signings among the 20 biggest January transfer window deals ever