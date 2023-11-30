Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Youssouf Fofana are all being watched by Man Utd.

Manchester United intend on being busy in January as they look to strengthen four positions, while Newcastle are among the clubs looking to take advantage of Stuttgart…

RED DEVILS TARGET FOUR JANUARY SIGNINGS

Manchester United look unlikely to be able to offer January recruits an immediate taste of Champions League football following their latest European calamity on Wednesday night. But they remain intent on being busy in the new year…

The Guardian says United want to strengthen in four positions, none of them being goalkeeper. Apparently, Erik ten Hag wants a defensive midfielder; right-sided centre-back; a No.8; and a striker.

The move for a defensive midfielder is prompted by concerns over Sofyan Amrabat’s struggle to settle in Ten Hag’s engine room. Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana has been linked, while Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Benfica’s Antonio Silva are contenders for the centre-back vacancy.

United’s recruitment plan may hinge on Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his investment in the club, which is being dragged out by wrangling between lawyers.

TOON ON GUIRASSY TRAIL

Like United, Newcastle also need a striker as a priority in January, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both struggling with injuries this season.

Sky Italia scribe Rudy Galetti reckons the Magpies are considering a move for Stuttgart’s in-form centre-forward Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international has been on fire in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 15 goals in 10 appearances.

Guirassy would be an attractive proposition to Premier League clubs due to the buy-out clause in his Stuttgart contract. The 27-year-old could be available for as little as £15.2million in January and Newcastle are not the only club sniffing. Earlier whispers suggest West Ham, Fulham, Brentford, Palace and Bournemouth have all been watching the former Rennes striker.

Read more: What every Prem club needs in the January transfer window: Goalscorers in high demand and short supply…

EVERTON EYE VILLA, LEICESTER MIDFIELDERS

Everton need a midfielder in January and Aston Villa want rid of Leander Dendoncker. Which could work out conveniently for all parties…

Football Insider says Sean Dyche is ‘a big fan’ of the Belgium international who has struggled to establish himself at Villa Park since joining from Wolves last year.

Villa are open to offers for the 28-year-old, who is under contract until 2027. Everton are keeping their options open, though, and they are also watching Leicester midfielder Kasey McAteer. But, according to Football Transfers, so too are Crystal Palace, who are in the market for a midfielder after losing Cheick Doucoure to injury.