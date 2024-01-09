Manchester United may look to France to solve their goalscoring problems, while Jordan Henderson could escape Saudi Arabia via Germany…

UNITED, VILLA IN FOR LILLE STRIKER

On Monday night, we saw once more just how pitiful Manchester United are in front of goal. They had few problems creating chances in the FA Cup third-round win over Wigan – they had 33 shots on the Latics’ goal – but the Red Devils’ goals came from a full-back from outside the box and Bruno Fernandes’ penalty.

Rasmus Hojlund was wasteful, much to the annoyance of Roy Keane, but the centre-forward was hardly the only culprit. Still, it is painfully clear to Erik ten Hag and Sir Dave Brailsford, watching on once again, that United need another goalscorer.

Jonathan David could be their man. Football Transfers says the Lille striker was considered in the summer as an alternative to Harry Kane and United may make a more decisive move in January.

David is keen to move on and the 23-year-old with 10 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term could have options beyond United. Aston Villa are said to be keen as they seek back-up for Ollie Watkins, while AC Milan are also sniffing. But the Canada international is understood to prefer a Premier League switch.

Read more: Man Utd greed takes over as Garnacho to Hojlund axis lasts 65 minutes

UNITED TO OFFER SWAP DEAL FOR ARENAL TARGET?

The same outlet reckons United have enough in the kitty this month for one major purchase while any other deals may have to come in the form of loans. But the Red Devils could find a workaround in the form of a swap…

Ten Hag is intent on reinforcing his midfield as well as his attack and the United boss wants Amadou Onana. Conveniently, Everton quite fancy Scott McTominay.

Apparently, talks have been ‘initiated’, with Everton keen to make a few quid so presumably McTominay would be the makeweight with United sending the Scotland international plus cash to Goodison Park in exchange for Onana.

Arsenal are also being heavily linked with the Belgium international, who is said to be keen on joining the Gunners.

HENDERSON COULD BE OFFERED GERMANY ESCAPE ROUTE

“No regrets,” said Jordan Henderson in October. Though no one will be surprised to hear that the England star has changed his stance on that too…

Henderson wants away from Al Ettifaq after less than six months in Saudi. Luckily for the flighty midfielder, it seems there are plenty of clubs interested in offering him a way out.

Chelsea and Newcastle are reported to be among them – a switch to St James’ Park no longer seems as unlikely as it once might have for the former Mackem – while Talksport says Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen could give the ex-Liverpool captain the chance to take part in the second half of the Bundesliga title race.

Read next: Liverpool legend Souness suggests real reason Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia