Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye new winger for half Antony price, Real reunion for Red Devil?

Manchester United could replace Antony with Takefusa Kubo for half the price they paid for the Brazilian, while Real Madrid’s interest could change Raphael Varane’s stance…

UNITED EYE JAPAN STAR TO REPLACE WING FLOPS

With Manchester United apparently wanting rid of two right wingers, they are said to be looking towards Real Sociedad for a replacement.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are tracking ex-Real Madrid talent Takefusa Kubo. The 22-year-old spent four years at La Masia on Barcelona’s books before defecting to Real in 2019. Kubo never made the breakthrough at the Bernabeu, instead being farmed out to Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe. He left Madrid in 2022, joining La Real for £5.5million.

Since then, Kubo has offered 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 appearances in all competitions. Napoli offered £26million last summer but La Real rejected the Serie A champions’ advances.

It is thought now, though, that they might be willing to do business if United were to stump up £43million. The Red Devils are reported to have had the winger watched at least seven times this term and Antony could go on loan as part of the deal. Insert your own joke.

Of course, United are even more desperate to get shot of Jadon Sancho, who could see his contract terminated under the new regime at Old Trafford. More likely, though, is that United will seek to sell in January, with 90min suggesting that Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart are all exploring a possible deal.

REAL REUNION FOR VARANCE?

It was thought that United were also keen to offload Casemiro and Raphael Varane next month. Not so, according to ESPN.

They claim that Erik ten Hag wants to keep the veteran pair until at least the end of the season. Which would suit Varane if there’s any truth in the talk of his desire to extend his deal at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current campaign.

That stance might change when Varane gets wind of interest from Real Madrid.

Cadena Cope says Real want to re-sign their former centre-back in January in the wake of David Alaba’s season-ending injury last weekend.

EVERTON, SPURS GIVE UNITED DEFENDER GRIEF

With Ten Hag keen to revamp the centre of his defence, United have been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Two problems: The i says Everton have slapped a £100million price tag on Branthwaite, while Talksport reckons Tottenham have opened talks with Nice over a deal for the France international.

Spurs are also keen on Tosin Adarabioyo, but the Evening Standard claims Fulham will fight to extend the defender’s contract beyond the end of the season.

