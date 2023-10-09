Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye £95m Brazil duo as Messi rumours gather momentum

Manchester United are watching a couple of Brazil youngsters – but neither would come cheap. And Lionel Messi could be heading back to Barcelona this winter…

UNITED TRACKING BRAZIL TALENTS

Manchester United appear to have cottoned on to the fact that Brazil produces good footballers since it seems one of their scouts has been dispatched there to keep an eye on young talent. And two starlets are said to have caught the Red Devils’ eye…

Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme and Flamengo winger Lorran are reported by Fabrizio Romano to have been watched closely by United in recent weeks. Both are 17 years old and represent Brazil at youth level, with Guilherme and Under-20 international while Lorran scored twice against England Under-17s recently.

Guilherme has recently become a regular in Palmeiras’ first team, playing 24 senior games this season, while Lorran is yet to make his breakthrough at Flamengo. Still, between them, the teenagers could cost United a combined total of almost £100million, with Guilherme release clause set at £52million, while Lorran’s is £43million.

Given United were coppering up to fund their summer recruitment, such an outlay on a couple of kids seems unlikely. And they aren’t alone in eyeing the young pair. Of course Chelsea are sniffing, while Guilherme has ‘five important European clubs’ on his tail.

ROONEY READYING BLUES STAFF

Two former United team-mates could be set to reunite in Championship dug-outs…

Wayne Rooney is in the running to take over at Birmingham if Blues decide to dispense with John Eustace. Rooney left DC United to return to England and though, according to The Times, Eustace hasn’t been told that his job is under threat, talk of the former England striker taking the reins at St Andrew’s is gathering momentum.

So much so that The Mirror reckons Rooney is assembling his coaching staff, with ex-United team-mate John O’Shea and former England colleague Ashley Cole set to move to the Midlands.

MIAMI BOSS ADDRESSES MESSI RUMOURS

Lionel Messi may also be following Rooney back to Europe from the United States after Inter Miami’s play-off hopes went the same way as DC United’s.

The Argentina superstar made his return from injury in Saturday’s clash with FC Cincinnati but a 35-minute cameo off the bench wasn’t enough to save Miami’s post-season prospects. David Beckham’s franchise have two games remaining, at least one of which Messi will miss due to international duty.

Miami’s 2024 season is not likely to start until late February, which has sparked rumours of a possible return to Barcelona on loan. Messi could not be registered until January but the 36-year-old could play seven or eight La Liga games before the MLS resumes.

Miami coach Tata Martino has addressed rumours of a return to Barca for Messi: ‘Is he going for fun? Maybe he’s going to visit Barcelona. Other than that, I don’t know anything else about it.”

