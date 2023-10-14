Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye England defender to replace Maguire as West Ham hover

West Ham could sell their skipper to fund a January move for Harry Maguire, who may be replaced at Manchester United by one of his England team-mates…

WEST HAM TO MOVE AGAIN FOR MAGUIRE

Harry Maguire said this week that there was no deal agreed that would have taken him to West Ham from Manchester United during the summer. But it seems the Hammers haven’t given up hope of landing the centre-back.

According to ESPN, David Moyes remains a firm admirer of Maguire and the Irons are considering a fresh approach for the 30-year-old in January.

United’s stance appears to remain the same: Maguire can go if their price tag is met. The Red Devils were looking for at least £30million for the defender they signed for £80million in 2019.

Erik ten Hag is known to be on the lookout for reinforcements in central defence and South London Press says the Red Devils are considering a move for Palace defender Marc Guehi next summer. Any such move would cost United in excess of £50million.

West Ham could fund a deal for Maguire by selling Kurt Zouma to a Saudi Pro League club. Football Insider reckons the French centre-back could attract an offer of around £25-30million in January when the skipper will enter the last 18 months of his contract at the London Stadium.

Read more: Maguire vanity underlines pressure that accompanies surprise Manchester United lifeline

BARCA ‘SEDUCED’ BY SEAGULL

Kaoru Mitoma is in the same situation as Zouma. His current deal is due to expire in 2025, though Brighton are talking to the Japan international about a renewal.

There were claims last week that a new deal had been agreed but nothing has yet been announced. In the meantime, Mitoma is attracting plenty of interest.

Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona are monitoring the 26-year-old. Indeed, Mitoma is ‘one of the players who most seduces Barca’. It does seem, though, that any move would hinge on Mitoma entering the final year of his contract next summer so the Catalans could afford the left winger.

BAYERN EYE DORTMUND STOPPER

Bayern Munich are making plans for life after Manuel Neuer and reports suggest they have finally identified the goalkeeper’s successor.

Foot Mercato says the Bavarians want Gregor Kobel to take the 37-year-old’s gloves and contact has been established with the Switzerland international.

Signing the 25-year-old would also weaken one of Bayern’s biggest domestic rivals so Borussia Dortmund will insist on a huge fee for Kobel, somewhere in the region of £60million. Kobel recently signed a new contract to 2028 with no release clause.