Manchester United could give Weston McKennie another crack at the Premier League if they miss out on a midfielder for whom Arsenal are ready to pay £51million…

MAN UTD MAKE PLAN B AROUND USA STAR

Manchester United are apparently at the stage of identifying back-up targets, of which Weston McKennie is said to be one…

Leeds fans will doubtless be pleased to hear that McKennie has had a much improved season this time as a regular in Juventus’s XI. The USA international has started the last 24 Serie A games for which is has been available, offering seven assists even if he is still waiting for his first goal. All of which seemed unlikely when he boarded the first train out of Leeds last May when their campaign ended in relegation.

According to GiveMeSport, McKennie’s form has prompted United to place him on their B list of targets if/when they fail to secure their preferred options, like Real Sociedad’s Matin Zubimendi.

McKennie could be available for around £15million while his contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season, runs down.

ARSENAL TO DOUBLE ZUBIMENDI’S MONEY

If United want Zubimendi, it looks like they will have to get past Arsenal…

The Gunners have been linked with the 25-year-old for some time and appear determined to make a decisive move this summer when they are prepared to trigger a £51million release clause.

Football Transfers reckons Zubimendi will be offered a five-year contract at the Emirates and a wage packet worth £115,000 a week – double his current salary.

Arsenal are intent on moving decisively because Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also pursuing the Spain international,

CHELSEA, UNITED EYE BOURNEMOUTH DEFENDER

Chelsea are on the look out for more defenders, with the Evening Standard reporting that Leny Yoro, 18, is being eyed as a replacement for Thiago Silva, who is old enough to be the Sevilla’s centre-back’s dad.

The Blues are also looking for left-backs because it’s been a couple of years since they spent big money on one.

The Mirror says Milos Kerkez is a target after impressing during his first season in the Premier League with Bournemouth. Kerkez joined the Cherries for £15million last summer and the Hungarian could see the South Coast club net a hefty profit, especially if Chelsea and Man Utd engage in a bidding war for the 20-year-old.

