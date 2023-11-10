Transfer gossip: Man Utd to move for bargain striker as Spurs renew interest in Prem defender

Manchester United could secure a proven goalscorer for less than £10million in January, while Tottenham will try again for a centre-back also liked by Liverpool…

UNITED TO RIVAL INTER FOR VETERAN STRIKER

It was emphasised on Thursday how, once again, Manchester United will be bargain hunting in the January transfer window. Erik ten Hag, on a shoestring budget, wants to bring in a striker and, ideally, a defender too.

Mehdi Taremi could fit the bill as the centre-forward United need to support Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils have been linked with the Iran hitman before but it is looking increasingly likely that 31-year-old will be on the move in 2024.

Taremi’s contract expires at the end of the season so Porto could look to cash in during January. A report in Italy from Inter Live, relayed by Sport Witness, says United will rival Inter for the striker who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season.

Taremi almost moved to the San Siro in the summer with AC Milan but reports suggest Porto and the player changed their terms at the last minute, forcing the Rossoneri to pull out of the deal. Porto could be ready to accept less than £10million in the new year to avoid losing the striker for nothing next summer.

PREM QUARTET ON ALERT OVER MBAPPE

From one extreme to another with United, who are among four clubs being touted as potential suitors for Kylian Mbappe.

Like Taremi, Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season, and though PSG are desperate to find a workaround to avoid losing their biggest star for nothing in the summer, the France forward appears content to let his deal wind down.

It was expected that Real Madrid would scoop up Mbappe as a free-agent but Cadena Ser are among the outlets claiming that Real are no longer as keen as they once were.

Which has prompted FourFourTwo to suggest that United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle could all make proposals to Mbappe. The ‘could’ doing a lot of heavy-lifting…

SPURS SEEK KELLY CONSOLATION AFTER VAN DE VEN BLOW

Tottenham are reeling from Micky van de Ven’s hamstring twang on Monday night, the extent of which could the Netherlands defender sidelined until January at the earliest, according to The Telegraph.

Such a blow could prompt Spurs to dip into the January market for a centre-back, with the Evening Standard pinpointing Lloyd Kelly as a possible target.

Kelly is approaching the end of his contract at Bournemouth with little sign of a renewal. Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old and Spurs made a cheeky offer to the Cherries late in the summer, with Ange Postecoglou set to renew his interest in the former Bristol City defender.

