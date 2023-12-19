Transfer gossip: Man Utd seek to sell four to Saudi, Liverpool out of midfielder race

John Murtough is trying to prove his worth by finding Saudi buyers for four Man Utd players, while Liverpool have backed out of the race for a Prem midfielder…

MAN UTD CHIEF SENT TO SAUDI TO SELL

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoping to lure Dan Ashworth to Manchester United from Newcastle, John Murtough knows he’s potentially on borrowed time. So the current football director has been trying to prove his worth by selling some of the players the Red Devils want rid of.

According to the Daily Mail, Murtough went to Saudi Arabia earlier this month in an effort to sell four stars: Casemiro, Raphael Varance, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Apparently, Murtough left Saudi without an agreement to sell any of that quartet but ‘established some important new relationships’ and ‘further talks are planned’.

Shifting Sancho next month is United’s clear priority, while the Manchester Evening News says Varane is hopeful the club will take up their one-year option to extend his deal which expires next summer. His performance against Liverpool certainly lends credence to that report, while the same publication suggests United remain open to retaining Murtough’s services despite the links with Ashworth.

RED DEVILS WATCH GUIRASSY IN KANE SHOWDOWN

United could certainly use a striker next month and there is an opportunity with Serhou Guirassy…

The Stuttgart striker has been on fire this season, scoring 16 goals in the Bundesliga. In Europe’s top five leagues, only Harry Kane has scored more.

That and the release clause in his Stuttgart contract – around £15.2million – makes the 27-year-old an attractive proposition in January.

Which is why a host of scouts were in Munich on Sunday to watch Guirassy take on Bayern. Though the striker struggled to make an impression, United, West Ham, Fulham and AC Milan all had representatives checking on the Guinea centre-forward.

BAYERN WARY, LIVERPOOL OUT OF PALHINHA RACE

Bayern are on the hunt for a midfielder next month and it was thought that Joao Palhinha might be their man. A deal was close enough at the end of the summer window that the Portugal international was allowed to fly to Bavaria for a medical but Fulham refused to sign off because they couldn’t recruit a replacement.

Palhinha has since been outstanding for the Cottagers, perhaps motivated by the thought of his big move – but it might not be to Bayern. And it definitely won’t be to Liverpool.

That’s the latest according to Sky Germany. Liverpool are no longer in the running – if they ever really were – while Bayern reckon Palhinha is too expensive right now.

Read next: No Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United deals in the top ten Premier League signings of 2023