The Man Utd manager wheel keeps on turning and it is bad news for Gareth Southgate. Whoever gets the job might be bestowed a €10m-rated teenage prodigy.

TO BE FRANK

Remember when Man Utd beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals so very many years ago? Those were the days, before England flags were desecrated in a bisexual conspiracy, Ben White was weaponised for the ultimate club-versus-country battle and Manchester City were relegated to League Two.

It has been quite the international break so far but the horizon is starting to appear and the sun is bouncing off Erik ten Hag’s delightful head.

The Liverpool victory is said by The i to have ‘almost certainly earned Ten Hag a stay of execution until the summer,’ which feels like a bit of an open goal considering European qualification will clearly go to the wire and Man Utd are unlikely to make any managerial changes until most of their behind-the-scenes structure is in place.

They add that is Dan Ashworth ‘who will make the call’ on Ten Hag, the question then turning to who might replace him. And there remains no obvious answer.

The good folks at FootballTransfers reckon Man Utd ‘would ideally’ appoint Carlo Ancelotti but they are under no illusions that he is attainable. Which while undeniably true, is very funny considering Everton once snared him.

It is also noted that Gareth Southgate ‘is likely to be passed over as a serious candidate for the role,’ which will bring Thomas Frank into the frame.

There are obvious drawbacks – a lack of trophies and Brentford being only his second senior post in coaching after a spell with Brondby – but his ‘attacking style’ and ‘ability to identify and progress young talents’ is right up Ratcliffe Avenue.

TEENAGE DREAM

On that note, there is an interesting report into the future of Milan forward Francesco Camarda, an apparent target for Man Utd.

Calciomercato say there has been a ‘very important offer’ from the Premier League club for the 16-year-old, whose representatives have ‘very cold relations’ with Milan’s senior adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic and thus could look to move him elsewhere.

It is said that staying in Italy would be most beneficial to Camarda, the youngest player in Serie A history whose entire senior career spans two games thus far. But ‘economic reasons’ could draw him to Old Trafford and a reported valuation of around €10m might be tested soon.

HAA HAA LAND

The Erling Haaland games are continuing, with the usual Spanish media suspects pretending either Barcelona or Real Madrid are nailed on to sign him, depending on their allegiances.

The Manchester City forward has apparently not reacted too well to Kylian Mbappe’s impending Bernabeu move and Barca might wish to capitalise on that. How they plan to finance such a move is unknown but still, fun times.

Haaland is their ‘great dream’ for summer 2025, by which point Robert Lewandowski might only guarantee 20 goals a season. Mundo Deportivo add that Barcelona have a positive relationship with the player’s agent and there is a desire to start up a Ronaldo-Messi rivalry for Gen Alpha.

Manchester City’s ‘possible expulsion’ from the Premier League is also referenced and Barcelona are ‘very aware’ of the situation, which is more than can be said for everyone else.

Such a punishment would give Haaland ‘free rein to leave’ and Barca feel they are well-placed to take advantage if so. And presumably drive themselves to economic ruin.

