Gossip: Man Utd rejected by Chelsea flop who reveals January ‘preference’; Tierney to Aston Villa?

Manchester United have been turned down by a player who flopped in the Premier League and Unai Emery is eyeing an Arsenal reunion. Here’s Gossip…

WERNER REJECTS MAN UTD

It was reported earlier this week that Manchester United are looking to solve their goalscoring woes with the signing of…Timo Werner. That would certainly be an interesting tactic.

Well, it is probably a blessing in disguise that the former misfiring Chelsea striker does not want to make the move to Old Trafford, which is claimed by Sky Sports Germany, anyway. They say Werner’s ‘preference’ is to stay at RB Leipzig and fight for his place after a difficult start to the season, meaning we are not expected to get one of the most unexpected and hilarious transfers in recent history.

Opportunities have not come around as often as the 27-year-old would like this season following the summer signings of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda, but he would rather compete with them than play for the Red Devils it would seem.

EKITIKING TIME BOMB

Having been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s plans for the 2023/24 campaign, Hugo Ekitike will regret moving to the French capital from Stade Reims, especially after turning down interest from Newcastle United to do so.

The Magpies remain interested in signing the young attacker, even after he and his agent messed them around last summer. They are one of many Premier League clubs looking to sign him in January.

According to the Sun, PSG are ‘ready to sell’ Ekitike (colour me surprised) with English sides ‘on red alert’. West Ham and Crystal Palace get a mention in the report.

There are a few Premier League managers who need a new striker and Fulham’s Marco Silva is probably the most desperate after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer. It is unclear where Ekitike will end up, but he will surely depart PSG in the winter transfer window.

MAILBOX: ‘Plucky underdogs’ Newcastle United robbed by ‘the sh*te of VAR’

EMERY EYES ARSENAL REUNION

Lucas Digne has been super for Aston Villa this season with Alex Moreno injured but Unai Emery is reportedly keen on signing another new left-back. Specifically, he wants a left-back he already knows quite well.

Emery brought Kieran Tierney to Arsenal during his difficult stint in charge of the north Londoners and the Scot – currently on loan at Real Sociedad – is being eyed up by the Villans head coach, according to TEAMtalk.

The report says Tierney is expected to leave the Gunners permanently after his Sociedad loan comes to an end and there is also interest from his former club, Celtic.

Tierney would ‘love’ to return to Glasgow but is only 26, so accepts he should probably keep playing at a higher level and his asking price of £25million is unlikely to be affordable for the Bhoys.

£25m is peanuts for a club like Aston Villa, though, and Mikel Arteta will probably be more than happy to offload the left-back for that price, even if it is to a Premier League rival.