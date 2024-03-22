Man Utd get Rodrygo update while eyeing ‘bargain’ Casemiro replacement

Manchester United are one of four clubs interested in an £85million-rated Real Madrid star, while the Red Devils could pick up a bargain from Leicester…

UNITED TO BATTLE BRIGHTON FOR LEICESTER STAR

Manchester United seem to be focusing much of their efforts in replacing Casemiro around the Midlands area…

On Thursday it emerged that Wolves’ midfielder Joao Gomes is a potential target to take the Brazilian’s place in Erik ten Hag’s squad, with interest in the former Real Madrid star expected from Saudi Arabia.

Now it is claimed that United are keeping an eye on Leicester with a view to making a move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and created 12 more while the Foxes attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Leicester would prefer to keep hold of their academy graduate but any failure to secure promotion could force their hand.

Brighton had a £20million offer rejected without hesitation in January but Leicester could be forced to accept £25million if they fail to go up, with the Seagulls prepared to increase their bid. But 90min says United are also interested in a potential bargain.

Should Leicester return to the top flight, they could be in a position to demand £40million, especially since Brentford are expected to be interest in Dewsbury-Hall. The player, though, is said to favour a move to Tottenham to be reunited with James Maddison.

REAL RIVAL RED DEVILS FOR EVERTON DEFENDER

United also want a centre-back this summer with Jarrad Branthwaite among their top targets.

Everton are expected to demand £80million for the defender though United are said to fancy their chances of securing a deal at something closer to £50million.

So news of Real Madrid’s ‘genuine interest’ could help Everton. And, as GiveMeSport reports, the Spaniards could have the edge on United since Branthwaite has worked with Carlo Ancelotti before. Indeed, it was the Real coach who gave the 21-year-old his Everton debut.

CITY, LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL JOIN UNITED IN RODRYGO RACE

United could have other business with Real Madrid as one of the many suitors of Rodrygo.

‘The Premier, crazy about Rodrygo’ is the Sport headline on a story around interest in the Brazilian from United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Rodrygo’s future at Real is in doubt ahead of the expected arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. At the moment, neither Real nor Rodrygo are looking to part but the situation could change as the summer unfolds. Any offer of around £85million could soften Real’s current stance.

