Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye Juve star to replace Sancho as Newcastle join Toney race

Arsenal will have competition from Newcastle – among others – for Ivan Toney, while Manchester United could turn to Juventus to bolster their right-wing options…

NEWCASTLE WANT TONEY AS BRENTFORD PLAY DUMB

A sizeable queue is forming for Ivan Toney. But Brentford want you to think the striker’s suitors are wasting their time…

The i reports that Newcastle United are ‘firm admirers’ in their former forward, who features on a list of attackers being eyed by the Magpies for future transfer windows. The Toon will have to jostle for position with Arsenal, who were reported this week to be targeting Toney, as well as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules that keeps him sidelined until mid-January. By then, the 27-year-old will have entered the final 18 months of his contract, but reports linking Toney with a winter move have ‘mystified insiders at Brentford’.

Really? The Bees know the score – Thomas Frank was very honest about Toney’s prospects and Brentford’s model when he appeared on Monday Night Football. They’re clever cookies – they will anticipate enough interest so that they don’t have to court it.

ESR PONDERS ARSENAL EXIT

Emile Smith Rowe isn’t daft either. The Arsenal midfielder knows he might have to leave the Emirates if he wants to play regularly.

Injuries and the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli have combined to restrict the England international’s involvement, with his appearance in central midfield at Brentford on Wednesday his first start in 499 days.

90min reckons the fit-again 23-year-old still fancies his chances of making the England squad for Euro 2024 but he knows to do that, he needs to play. Apparently, if his prospects like no brighter by January, he could seek to leave Arsenal.

Aston Villa have retained their long-standing interest in Smith Rowe, while Brighton and Newcastle are also reported to be keen. Arsenal could compromise by allowing their academy graduate to leave on loan for the second half of the season.

MAN UTD EYE ITALY WINGER AS SANCHO REPLACEMENT

It seems highly likely that Jadon Sancho will also be on his bike come January, with no end in sight to his rift with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are said to be preparing to cut their losses on the £72million winger, with talk this week that they would accept £40million for the ex-England star. Even that, though, sounds wildly optimistic for a player who hasn’t played consistently well since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

According to Calciomercato, United are contemplating a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa to replace Sancho.

Chiesa’s deal with Juve runs until 2025 and though the Old Lady is seeking talks over an extension, United could offer a hefty increase on his current £80,000-a-week contract.

