Transfer gossip: Man Utd seek Sancho swap for ex-Prem star as Villa eye January coup

Manchester United might be pushing their luck by offering Barcelona a swap deal that would rid them of their Jadon Sancho problem, while Aston Villa are eyeing one of Europe’s brightest talents…

UNITED OFFER BARCA SANCHO SWAP

Manchester United will have plenty on their plate next month, not least the proposed investment by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, which reports suggest may not be confirmed now until after the new year.

One of the jobs towards the top of their list is to shift Jadon Sancho. It is now over three months since he was allowed near Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad and there is no resolution in sight other than a parting of ways.

Sancho has been linked with Juventus – the Old Lady has since backed off – and Borussia Dortmund but United are reported to have another solution in mind.

According to Sport, the Red Devils want to send Sancho to Barcelona in exchange for Raphinha. The pair cost similar fees when they joined their current clubs and United hope the Catalans might be amenable to a straight swap.

Which seems optimistic. Raphinha was a regular in his first season at the Nou Camp and though injury and suspension have got in the way this term, the 26-year-old has still scored a couple and laid on three more in 12 La Liga appearances, five from the start.

CHELSEA OFFER EIGHT FOR SALE TO FUND STRIKER SIGNING

Chelsea’s priority in January is bleedin’ obvious: Mauricio Pochettino needs a striker.

The Daily Mail reiterates the Blues’ desire to sign Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen – but the Blues will have to spend big to land either of the Brentford or Napoli goalscorers.

Which makes exits necessary next month, with Conor Gallagher reported to be up for sale. Again.

He’s not the only one. According to TEAMtalk, Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Ian Maatsen and Malo Gusto are also up for grabs. Between that septet, they have 33 and a half years remaining on Chelsea contracts.

VILLANS EYE SALZBURG RAID

January offers Aston Villa the chance to reinforce their squad before a push for the Champions League or perhaps even a title charge.

Unai Emery could use reinforcements in midfield. We suggested that he might want to focus on a defensive midfielder but Leander Dendoncker offered some encouragement against Arsenal that he might step up after all.

So Emery is on the hunt for an attacking midfielder and, according to Football Insider, the Villa boss is keen on Oscar Gloukh.

The RB Salzburg teenager has caught the eye of big hitters across Europe in 41 appearances so far for the Austrian side. The 19-year-old can play a range of roles in midfield or wide, but he is now under contract until 2027.

Read next: Two Liverpool players in Premier League XI of the season so far