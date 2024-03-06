Arsenal can thank Manchester United for Bologna’s asking price for one of Mikel Arteta’s top transfer targets. Also: Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi stance provides a boost to Liverpool and United’s plans…

MAN UTD, ARSENAL WANT SERIE A STRIKER

The 2024 summer transfer window is going to see a lot of strikers on the move and one player several top European clubs are looking at is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The 22-year-old has scored ten goals in Serie A this season and is helping an unexpected push for Champions League football from Thiago Motta’s side.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are four Premier League clubs all in the market for a new No. 9 and Zirkzee’s name is popping up frequently. Another player on the radar of all four is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but this is all about Bologna’s star man.

Zirkzee – who Bayern Munich can sign for €40million thanks to an exclusive release clause – has seen his asking price sky-rocket in recent weeks, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Bologna are now looking to receive €80m in the summer, when it was closer to €45m in February.

Like Manchester United did with Antony, they have messed up the market by paying around €80m for Rasmus Hojlund, meaning Bologna believe they should receive a similar fee for the Dutch striker. In fact, the report states that they are telling clubs that Zirkzee is worth ‘what Hojlund cost’.

Over at Tuttosport, it is claimed that the Red Devils have had scouts in attendance to watch Zirkzee, while Arsenal had representatives watch a Serie A match between Lazio and Bologna a few weeks ago.

PALACE PLAN FOR LIFE WITHOUT GUEHI

While there are going to be plenty of strikers on the move with interest in Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and more brewing, there could be a centre-back domino effect with Crystal Palace reportedly open to selling Marc Guehi.

Guehi has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs with his performances at Selhurst Park and it is believed that Manchester United and Liverpool are the most interested in signing him.

The Telegraph have some good news for Erik ten Hag and whoever is replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, as it is claimed that Palace ‘are compiling a list of centre-back targets for the summer transfer window’, which hints towards Guehi’s exit.

With only two years left on his Eagles contract, the Londoners are open to cashing in while his value is at its highest, with an asking price of over £50million being mooted.

It is noted that Arsenal and Tottenham have previously shown an interest in signing the England defender – who is currently injured and will not return for eight weeks.

ARSENAL PLAN BARCELONA RAID

Sticking with Arsenal, it is expected to be another busy summer at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta looking to sign a couple of Barcelona stars.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres and ex-Leeds United winger Raphinha are two players the Gunners have been strongly linked with during Arteta’s reign and there was serious interest in the latter before he chose a move to the Nou Camp over the Emirates and Chelsea – who had a bid accepted by Leeds in the summer of 2022.

Fichajes claim that Arteta is still keen on both players and could help relieve some financial pressure on Barcelona by signing them at the end of the season.

The Spanish website claims that Arsenal are ‘considering a bold double swoop’ of Raphinha and Torres, who are both often being linked with moves away from a club desperate to raise funds and reduce their wage bill.

Arsenal are not alone in showing interest, though. Spurs get a mention, while it is claimed that Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle United are also keen.

Despite more reliable past interest in Raphinha, the report states that Arteta ‘particularly values Torres’ versatile skills’.

