Incoming Man Utd have held a ‘secret meeting’ with Graham Potter as pressure builds on Erik ten Hag, while Arsenal want a Turkish defender…

SECRET MEETING

Incoming Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth ‘has met with Graham Potter as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag’, according to reports.

There have been rumours that new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not entirely convinced about Ten Hag leading his new era at Old Trafford after completing a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe has taken control of footballing operations as part of the deal with the British billionaire already poaching Omar Berrada from arch-rivals Man City as new CEO, while he is looking to strike a deal to allow Ashworth leave Newcastle to take over as the Red Devils’ new sporting director.

And Ashworth’s first job could be to identify the club’s next manager with The Sun claiming former Chelsea boss Potter ‘the favourite of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his assistant Sir David Brailsford to become Old Trafford boss if the new Red Devils part-owner fires Ten Hag’.

Potter and Ashworth ‘worked closely at Brighton and it is understood the pair got together last weekend’ in a ‘secret meeting’ with the ex-Chelsea man waiting for the right opportunity to get back into management.

In another report, the i newspaper insists that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ‘highly unlikely to accept any offer’ from Man Utd despite rumours that he is a ‘dream’ appointment for Ratcliffe.

A source close to Zidane has told i that ‘no matter what deal is on the table, he has never harboured any desire to manage in England, and United, in the current mess they find themselves in, are not going to change his mind’.

Like The Sun, the i newspaper also touch on interest in Potter if Ten Hag is sacked with the ex-Brighton boss ‘another name Ineos are considering’.

ARSENAL TO BOOST DEFENCE

The Gunners are looking to boost their defence this summer with the signing of Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports.

Turkish publication Star claims Arsenal are ‘mobilising’ themselves to make a move for the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch-born Turkey international is ‘preparing to leave’ Fenerbahce this summer after turning heads around Europe with his brilliant displays this season.

Arsenal and other European giants have ‘taken action’ ahead of the summer with Serie A defending champions Napoli one of the other clubs involved.

It is ‘considered certain’ that Kadioglu will be on his way in the next transfer window with the Turkish giants hoping to get a ‘very good transfer income’ from selling the talented left-back.

AND THE REST…

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is attracting interest from Juventus, Lazio and Napoli as he enters the final few months of his contract…Liverpool will target Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi should they fail to appoint Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as a replacement for the departing Jurgen Klopp…Burnley are expected to keep Vincent Kompany as manager even if the club are relegated from the Premier League this season…Barcelona have approached Portugal boss Roberto Martinez about succeeding Xavi as manager of the Spanish club at the end of the season…Chelsea, West Ham, Juventus, AC Milan, Nice and Lyon are interested in Gent left-back Archie Brown.