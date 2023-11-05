Transfer gossip: Man Utd eye Antony swap deal for Brazil international; Liverpool in for German ‘wonderkid’

Manchester United are looking to use Antony as a makeweight in a deal for his international team-mate, while Liverpool want to sign a German youngster…

SAMBA SWAP

Manchester United are ready to use Antony in a deal to sign Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa, commonly known as Gabigol, in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Antony has had a disappointing time at Old Trafford since completing an £85m move from Ajax in 2022 with the Brazil international contributing four goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances so far.

The 23-year-old has yet to make a goal contribution in the league this campaign as Man Utd have struggled to get going under Erik ten Hag this term.

And now the Daily Mirror insist that Man Utd ‘are willing to offer Antony in part exchange on loan’ in order to sign Gabigol in the winter transfer market.

Gabigol has bagged an impressive 153 goals in 265 appearances in all competitions for Flamengo since joining the club from Inter Milan in 2019, initially on loan, before completing a €18.5m permanent move in 2020.

Man Utd have been struggling for goals this term with only Crystal Palace scoring fewer in the top half of the Premier League table. £72m summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who has impressed in spells, has yet to get off the mark in the Premier League this season and the Red Devils are looking to give him some support in January.

The Daily Mirror adds that Man Utd ‘are now drawing up plans for January’ with the Red Devils ‘considering cut-price deals as they aim to add more attacking options’.

And Gabigol is ‘available at a discounted £20million as his contract is up at the end of 2024’ with Brazilian side Flamengo ‘interested in taking Barbosa’s Brazilian compatriot Anthony off United’s hands on loan in part exchange for the forward’.

LIVERPOOL EYE WONDERKID

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen ‘wonderkid’ Florian Wirtz after the midfielder snubbed Manchester United, according to reports.

The Reds could move up to second place in the Premier League if they beat Luton Town on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp is already lining up moves for next summer.

It is reported by the Daily Star that Liverpool ‘have muscled their way into the fight to sign’ Wirtz, who is valued at £80m by Bundesliga side Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old has contributed six goals and eight assists this term, including a strike in their 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim on Saturday, with Leverkusen leading the Bundesliga standings.

Man Utd ‘are out of the picture’ to sign Wirtz after Ralf Rangnick’s exit from Old Trafford ‘ended any chance of United pulling off a coup’ with the youngster now believing that ‘he has far better options on the table’.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City were the early favourites to sign Wirtz but ‘news of Liverpool’s growing interest has altered the picture’. It is understood that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘is a huge admirer of the free-scoring left winger and regards him as one of very few who could potentially fill Mo Salah’s record-scoring boots’.

The report adds: ‘And though Klopp has plenty of alternative, attacking options at the club, the opportunity to sign someone of Wirtz’s calibre would be irresistible. Klopp’s reputation in Germany and extensive contacts guarantee Liverpool being genuine contenders for the Bundesliga’s fast-rising superstar.’