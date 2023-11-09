Transfer gossip: Man Utd on another bargain hunt as Liverpool, Chelsea eye Spain starlet

Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for cheap additions, while Real Betis forward Assane Diao is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea.

There’s no respite in the Gossip for Manchester United fans after another defeat. But there are whispers form Spain of Liverpool and Chelsea interest in a young forward…

TEN HAG TO SHOP ON A SHOESTRING

This is unlikely to cheer up any Manchester United fans still reeling from a dramatic defeat to Copenhagen: Erik ten Hag will be restricted to cheap or loan signings in January when he attempts to fill some gaping holes in his squad.

That’s the claim of the Daily Mail, which reports that the uncertainty over the club’s ownership coupled with FFP restrictions will make for a lean winter window.

Ten Hag would like to sign a striker as a back-up for Rasmus Hojlund, with Ivan Toney among his most wanted. But the Brentford striker is unattainable due to the Bees’ demand for close to £100million for the England international. So United are left searching for 2024’s Odion Ighalo or Wout Weghorst.

The Red Devils boss would also like a centre-back, with his current defenders dropping like flies. Jonny Evans was the latest to succumb to injury in Denmark last night. Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are all mentioned as targets but plans to strengthen their rearguard are on hold over the uncertainty among the Old Trafford board.

Ten Hag’s coffers would be topped up if United can ‘recoup a good chunk of money for Jadon Sancho’. Who in their right mind, though, would pay a sizeable sum for the exiled winger? If Sancho goes, as he must, it will surely be on loan with an option to buy in the summer, which would do little in the short-term for Ten Hag.

SAUDIS PLAN CASEMIRO SWOOP

Casemiro could swell United’s kitty if, as is being reported, Saudi clubs come for the Brazilian in January.

The veteran midfielder was outstanding in his first season at Old Trafford but this term, the 31-year-old has struggled for form and fitness. He is currently sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.

90min says Casemiro is one of the players being lined up by Pro League clubs ahead of the January window, and United could be open to a big offer if it means they recoup some of the huge outlay on his signing in summer 2022.

LIVERPOOL, CHELSEA EYE BETIS TEENAGER

Away from Old Trafford, to Spain, where Liverpool and Chelsea are casting their eyes in the direction of Real Betis forward Assane Diao

The 18-year-old has scored six goals in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, attracting interest from across Europe.

Fichajes says the Reds and Blues are among Diao’s suitors, with the teenager able to play across the frontline.