Transfer gossip: Man Utd linked with five defenders and keeper, new suitor for Salah

Sacha Boey, Odilon Kossounou, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ivan Provedel are all linked with Man Utd.

Manchester United are considering overhauling their defence, leading to links with four centre-backs, a right-back and another new keeper. Also: a new club is sniffing around Mo Salah…

UNITED PREPARE FOR DEFENSIVE CLEAR-OUT

It’s all change in the Manchester United boardroom and the same might be said of their defence this summer.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are considering a revamp of their rearguard, with plenty of comings and goings, especially around the centre-back position.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are out of contract, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be on their way.

This report suggests United are interested in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and Matthijs de Ligt, who isn’t all that chuffed with not being a regular at Bayern Munich. Gazzetta dello Sport also carry the link with Netherlands defender De Ligt.

United are also looking at right-backs, with Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey on their radar.

Apparently, the Red Devils intend to scour the market for players entering the final year of their contracts this summer after they took a similar approach with Mason Mount. For whom, they still overpaid.

RED DEVILS EYE LEVERKUSEN, LAZIO STARS

United are also said to be keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou.

The Ivory Coast international has been in outstanding form for the Bundesliga leaders this season and Sky Sports Germany reckons the 23-year-old is on United’s ‘extended list’ of defensive targets as ‘one to watch’.

Kossounou started the first 14 games as a centre-back for Xabi Alonso but the ex-Club Brugge defender can also play as a right-back.

LAZIO KEEPER LINKED WITH ONANA’S SPOT

Erik ten Hag’s defensive remodelling could extend to his goalkeeping ranks, with United said to be interested in Lazio stopper Ivan Provedel.

Andre Onana’s problems have been clear to see and Ten Hag has been keeping an eye out for possible replacements or competition for the Cameroon international.

According to Quotidiano Sport, Provedel is a target with a view to a move this month for the 29-year-old.

LIVERPOOL FACE FRESH SALAH SPECULATION

Away from Old Trafford to Liverpool, who face more speculation over the future of Mo Salah.

The Egypt star was the subject of intense interest from Al Ittihad late last summer but the Reds held firm and rebuffed the offers came their way.

90min says the threat this time comes from Al Hilal, who may be encouraged by the fact that Salah will enter the final year of his contract at Anfield at the end of the season. They just have to hope that Salah doesn’t consult Jordan Henderson on life in the Pro League.

Al Hilal fancied Salah last year but the 31-year-old was behind Lionel Messi and Neymar on their list of targets.

