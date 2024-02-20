Man Utd eye £50m-rated Milan star as Solskjaer is linked with stunning management return

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield with a Netherlands international impressing at AC Milan, while an ex-United boss in line to fill-in if Bayern Munich axe Thomas Tuchel…

QUARTET LINKED WITH BAYERN IF TUCHEL IS SACKED

All the noise is coming out of Bayern Munich this week, which you would expect given their recent fortunes. Three defeats in eight days have left them eight points off the top of the Bundesliga and in serious danger of relinquishing their crown for the first time in a dozen years.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s defeat at Bochum, Bayern offered Thomas Tuchel some brief backing, but the ex-Chelsea coach appears on borrowed time in Bavaria as the club lines up temporary and long-term replacements.

The Athletic says Bayern are weighing up a move for the coach keeping them off the top of the Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso. Which could hamper Liverpool’s succession plan for Jurgen Klopp.

That may necessitate an interim appointment and, in that Athletic report, it is said that Hansi Flick has already been sounded out about a potential return. But, most intriguingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s name is also popping up.

Sky Germany says sporting director Christoph Freund has followed Solskaer’s progress, which won’t have taken much doing recently. The former Manchester United manager hasn’t worked since leaving Old Trafford in November 2o21.

Zidane Zidane has been out of work even longer but Bayern are said to appreciate the ex-Real Madrid’s ‘aura’. And the fact he is available immediately to take over on a permanent basis.

One Bayern star watching Tuchel’s situation closely is Joshua Kimmich. Bild says the midfielder’s relationship with the under=pressure boss has broken down and, if Tuchel stays, Kimmich will leave at the end of the season when his contract enters its final year. The 29-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, City, Newcastle and Liverpool. And anyone else his agent can think of.

MAN UTD TARGET MILAN MIDFIELDER

United, though, are said to be looking to bring down the average age of their midfield, which is currently being held together by an 18-year-old.

That, according to Football Transfers, is one of the reasons why Erik ten Hag is targeting AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders. The 25-year-old is also appreciated at Old Trafford because of his versatility. The Netherlands international can play at either point of the midfield or at the centre of it.

Reijnders only joined Milan last summer from AZ Alkmaar and the Rossoneri would expect a three-fold return on their £17million investment.

NEWCASTLE EYE ASHWORTH REPLACEMENT

United are currently trying to find a way to get Dan Ashworth away from Newcastle in a timely fashion. Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after telling the Magpies that he wants to move to Old Trafford to become the Red Devils’ new sporting director.

Newcastle are trying to save face by insisting upon huge compensation to release Ashworth, as is their right. And they are also looking for a replacement.

The i says Brentford director of football Phil Giles, ex-Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell and former Roma general manager Tiago Pinto are all in the frame.

