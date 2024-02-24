Chelsea remain keen to offer Aaron Ramsdale an escape route from the Arsenal bench, while Manchester United are linked with a defender from Serie A and a La Liga-based midfielder…

CHELSEA PLAN SANCHEZ SALE, TARGET RAMSDALE

An unintended consequence of Chelsea winning the Carabao Cup final could be even tighter financial restrictions on the Blues next season if they have to abide by UEFA’s FFP processes as well as Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping them from having a nosey in the market…

Mauricio Pochettino is on the look out for a new goalkeeper with Robert Sanchez already being ushered towards the exit door. HITC reckon Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is a target as the England keeper prepares to leave the Emirates rather than remain on Mikel Arteta’s bench.

Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is also understood to be under consideration but Ramsdale remains the primary target for the Blues. Though the Arsenal keeper won’t come cheap simply because he’s second choice at present. Reports earlier this season suggested the Gunners might ask for as much as £50million for David Raya’s stand-in.

Chelsea are also watching Jules Kounde, according to Fichajes, with Barcelona open to selling the former Sevilla defender, who has been playing out of position at right-back.

CITY PUT HEFTY PRICE TAG ON DE BRUYNE TO FEND OFF SAUDIS

Manchester City know to expect interest from Saudi Arabia this summer in Kevin De Bruyne. Pro League clubs were sniffing around the Belgian last year with a view to making an approach when the playmaker enters the final year of his current contract.

City had begun talks with De Bruyne last summer over an extension but an injury on the opening weekend of the season led to those discussions being shelved.

So the Daily Mail says the champions are braced for intense interest in De Bruyne from Saudi. Which is fine, as long as they come with at least £100million. For Talksport says that will be City’s starting point in any negotiation.

BREMER, RODRIGUEZ EYED BY MAN UTD

De Bruyne could follow Raphael Varane to Saudi, with 90min reporting that Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are both interested in the former France defender when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season.

Gleison Bremer continues to be linked with the Red Devils as a possible replacement for Varane. But Tuttosport says the Brazilian will cost between £43million and £51million. United have also been credited with an interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, who could be even pricier. If Everton opt to sell, then the Toffees will target Sunderland’s Dan Ballard, according to Football Transfers.

United could preserve their budget while strengthening their midfield by moving for Guido Rodriguez. The Real Betis midfielder is out of contract in the summer and free to talk to United about a possible move. Betis had offered the 29-year-old new terms but that proposal has since ‘expired’.