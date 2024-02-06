Jarrad Branthwaite could be heading for Man Utd while Kylian Mbappe is still talking to Real Madrid.

Manchester United are leading the race for a centre-back being targeted by many of the big six, while Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid remains ‘some way off’…

UNITED LEAD RACE FOR EVERTON STAR

With Lisandro Martinez unable to stay away from the treatment room and Raphael Varane on his way – more on that in a bit – Manchester United are almost certain to be in the market for a centre-back in the summer.

It seems that Erik ten Hag and whoever else is making the decisions have concluded that Jarrad Branthwaite is the man for them. Branthwaite has been superb at the heart of Everton’s defence having made himself a regular at the start of the season following his return from a loan spell at PSV.

According to Football Insider, United ‘are in pole position’ to land the 21-year-old despite competition from a number of other top sides. Goal say Branthwaite is rated at £21.4million, which is taken from Transfermarkt. If United really want the Carlisle-born defender, they will likely have to triple that.

VARANE TO BE OFFERED MASSIVE MONEY FOR RONALDO REUNION

Varane is set to play a prominent role for United over the next two months while Martinez recovers from a knee injury. But, at the end of the season, the former France star is almost certain to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires.

It has been reported in recent days that Varane had cleared the air with Ten Hag after talks between the pair but the Daily Star is sticking with the line that the 30-year-old remains ‘disillusioned’ with life at United.

Apparently, Varane will be offered a huge deal worth £50million a year to tempt him to Saudi Arabia to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Saudi might be United’s best hope of achieving the price they want for Jadon Sancho. Football Insider says the Red Devils are hoping to bank between £40million and £50million for the winger currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Read more: Who would buy a football club but Middle Eastern nation wealth funds and sporting portfolios?

MBAPPE ‘SOME WAY OFF’ REAL MADRID AGREEMENT

After reports at the weekend that Kylian Mbappe had chosen Real Madrid as his next club, it seems the mega-move is not quite as certain as was suggested.

The Independent reports that Mbappe and Real are still talking terms over a contract. Which, given the France star’s expectations and what he has become used to at PSG, feels like a hefty obstacle.

The two parties ‘remain some way off’, which keeps PSG in the reckoning since a move to Madrid would mean a pay-cut, while the Parisians are offering a slight increase on his current salary.

Read next: The top goalscorers of 2024 list sees Kylian Mbappe eight clear of Haaland already