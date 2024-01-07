Man Utd line up AWB swap for PL star; Red Devils, Chelsea, Arsenal, City ‘bidding hard’ for Brazilian

Man Utd could look to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a potential swap deal for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, while the Red Devils are one of four clubs bidding for a Brazilian…

PREMIER LEAGUE SWAP SHOP

Man Utd are weighing up a potential swap deal for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise as they consider using Wan-Bissaka as a makeweight in the deal, according to reports.

Wan-Bissaka has been in and out the team at Old Trafford this season with Erik ten Hag trying a number of different backlines as he attempts to get Man Utd higher up the table.

The former England Under-21 international has made 15 appearances in all competitions, 11 of those from the start, as the Red Devils struggle to match last season’s results under Ten Hag.

Man Utd are out of the Champions League and League Cup, while they are drifting in the Premier League, with their 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on December 30 seeing them drop down to eighth in the table.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is waiting to have his deal to buy 25 per cent of the club ratified by the Premier League before taking control of football operations, with rumours the INEOS founder will make major changes at Old Trafford.

There have already been rumours this week that Crystal Palace’s Olise could be one of the first signings of the Ratcliffe era with Man Utd looking to make a summer move.

And now the Daily Star claims that Wan-Bissaka ‘could still end up back at Crystal Palace – as part of a Manchester United bid to land’ Olise in the summer window.

Man Utd exercised the one-year extension option in Wan-Bissaka’s contract last month putting them ‘in a potentially stronger position when they make their move for Olise’.

Olise ‘has a buy-out clause’ in his new four-year contract with the amount needed to trigger a transfer unknown but the Red Devils will be hoping ‘a cash-plus-player offer will boost their own chances of persuading the South Londoners to sell them ex-Reading man Olise’.

Michael Olise during a match.

FOUR PREM CLUBS ‘BIDDING HARD’ FOR A BRAZILIAN

Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all understood to be ‘bidding hard’ to land Messinho from Palmeiras, according to reports.

Estêvão Willian, a 16-year-old Palmeiras youth product, who is better known as Messinho – which means ‘Little Messi’ in Portuguese – is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo concentrating on interest from Catalan giants Barcelona.

It is claimed: ‘Several of the big clubs in Europe such as Manchester City, United, Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG are bidding hard for Messinho.’

The publication hype the youngster up by claiming he is a ‘clear candidate’ to win the Ballon d’Or in the future with the Brazilian hoping to join Barcelona over any English side.

AND THE REST…

Conor Gallagher is expected to remain at Chelsea this month despite interest from Tottenham in the 23-year-old midfielder…Wolves are looking at loan moves in the January transfer window, with West Ham forward Danny Ings among their priorities…Everton are trying to usurp Sevilla in a bid to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Man Utd…West Ham are considering a move for Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn…Man City are willing to wait until the summer before trying to sign Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich in a bid to get him on a cut-price deal…Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne remains a top target for Saudi Pro League clubs in the summer transfer window.