Transfer gossip: Manchester United to solve all their problems by signing £43.6m Real target

LE NORMAND BEACHES

It turns out Manchester United might not be very good at this. Any of this, really: the playing, the coaching, the identity, the making of decisions, the recruitment, the football. All of it. Bit rubbish. Who knew?

Manchester City thoroughly schooled Erik ten Hag and his lads at Old Trafford but it’s alright because here comes actual saviour Robin Le Normand from Real Sociedad.

Manchester United are, according to Fichajes, ‘one of the clubs best positioned’ to sign the 26-year-old centre-half, who has ‘been exceptional’ for a team currently chasing Champions League qualification, while remaining unbeaten and top of their group in this season’s competition.

The story does mention that Manchester United are ‘urgently looking for defensive reinforcements, especially after the departure of Harry Maguire,’ which does slightly weaken the veracity of their claims. But Le Normand is nevertheless ‘the center of their attention’ and also attracting interest from Real Madrid.

With a reported release clause of £43.6m, one can easily imagine Le Normand becoming collateral damage in an embarrassing and chastening defeat rather soon.

YOU CAN N’GO YOUR OWN WAY

As perhaps the only player whose move to the Saudi Pro League garnered a reaction of ‘yeah, fair enough mate’ rather than widespread condemnation and fury, N’Golo Kante has clearly earned the respect to do whatever he chooses with his remarkable career.

With that said: Newcastle, eh? Absolutely disgusting. Should be ashamed of himself. Have fun sitting behind Sean Longstaff on the bench, my guy.

Kante has only been floated as a vague option by talkSPORT, who have essentially scanned a list of players plying their trade in the kingdom before landing on that of someone a) they know, b) who isn’t a Champions League turncoat and known Newcastle target Ruben Neves, and c) who isn’t a former Mackem.

Mind you, Jordan Henderson would still have his values and beliefs if he rocked up for a few months at St James’ Park.

‘Ex-Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante is another player who could come into Newcastle’s thinking as he turns out for PIF-owned Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League,’ is the sum total of the link between Newcastle and a World Cup-winning 32-year-old as the Magpies continue to scramble around for solutions to Sandro Tonali’s ban. It’s basically nailed on – plus Al-Ittihad are sixth after a four-game winless league run so it’s not like he’d be sacrificing a championship medal or anything.

RAM LOCKS HORNS

The Arsenal goalkeeper stuff has quietened for the time being, with David Raya wisely choosing to no longer stand about 10 yards in front of his near post in preparation for a cross. But things will be sure to ramp up again when the transfer window reopens, at which point the future of Aaron Ramsdale will become clearer.

Football Insider believe Arsenal’s stance on the England shot-stopper has changed, with the Gunners more open to Ramsdale leaving next year before signing ‘a clear number two’ to Raya.

That is seen as a ‘surprise U-turn’ from Mikel Arteta, who has summarily failed to back up his own words on the situation he has created. “I cannot have two players in each position and not play them,” he once said; Raya has started nine straight games in the Premier League and Champions League, with Ramsdale’s Carabao Cup runout his only gametime since September 3.