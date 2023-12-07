Transfer gossip: Real Madrid set Mbappe deadline as Man Utd are offered Sancho swap

Real Madrid will move again for Kylian Mbappe but, this time, they won’t be messed around. Also: one door closes for Jadon Sancho, but a another one might have reopened…

REAL GIVE MBAPPE DEAL DEADLINE

You can’t blame Real Madrid for being wary. They have had their fingers burned before by Kylian Mbappe. But the Spanish giants will try again to sign the PSG megastar.

Mbappe is approaching the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season and though the Parisians are keen to find a way around the prospect of losing their biggest asset for nothing, the attacker is standing firm for now.

Real wanted Mbappe before and just when it looked as though they had got their man, the 24-year-old performed a screeching U-turn and renewed at PSG.

This time, to avoid further embarrassment, AS says Real have set a deadline of January 15 for Mbappe to decide if he will move to the Bernabeu in July. That gives both parties a fortnight to reach an agreement over terms after Mbappe becomes eligible on January 1 to speak to clubs about a contract beyond next summer.

JUVE BACK AWAY FROM SANCHO BUT DORTMUND COULD OFFER SWAP

January can’t come fast enough for Jadon Sancho… assuming the exiled Manchester United winger wants to be a footballer again.

Sancho has been banished from Erik ten Hag’s squad for three months and there is no sign of the apology necessary for the manager to welcome back the 23-year-old into his ranks.

Juventus were said to be willing to offer Sancho an escape from Old Trafford but Tuttosport reckons the trail to Turin has gone cold. Juve have decided the ex-England international would be too expensive so they are focusing their energy on Sassuolo’s Dominic Berardi instead.

Still, Sancho could have another appealing offer to return to Borussia Dortmund.

Bild says Dortmund want to take Sancho back while sending Donyell Malen to United for around £26million – the price they paid PSV in 2021 for the Netherlands winger. Malen, conveniently, is now represented by the same agency that looks after Ten Hag.

Sancho, though, would have to accept a huge pay-cut on the £300,000 a week he is currently trousering for f*** all at Old Trafford.

LIVERPOOL EYE BENFICA TEEN

Dortmund are also eyeing up Benfica starlet Kyanno Lorenzo Silva, with Liverpool also interested in the 18-year-old attacker.

Lorenzo is yet to make a senior appearance for Benfica but the left-footed forward, who plays off the right flank, has caught the eye in the Portuguese giants’ Under-23s as well as Netherlands Under-19s.

Football Insider says Liverpool, Dortmund and Atalanta have all been hugely impressed. The fact Lorenzo’s contract is due to expire next summer, meaning he can move for minimal compensation, makes the teenager even more attractive.

