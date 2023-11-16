Transfer gossip: Newcastle in for £55m duo as Man Utd find cheap striker in Serie A

Newcastle could move for a Barcelona forward and a Germany centre-back in January, when Manchester United might pursue another young striker from Serie A…

NEWCASTLE EYE EX-CITY FORWARD

As injury crises go, Newcastle have it worse than anyone else right now. So that, and their owners’ infinite wealth, make it inevitable that the Magpies are being linked with January reinforcements.

Eddie Howe is currently struggling for a striker and though Ferran Torres can’t ease the Toon boss’s immediate concerns, the Barcelona forward is reported by Fichajes to be a target for the new year.

Torres joined Barca from Manchester City for £50million in 2022 since when the Spain international has struggled to establish himself, especially in the wake of Robert Lewandowski’s move to the Nou Camp.

Barca remain in need of sales to prop up their finances and Torres would be one of the first they usher towards the door if Newcastle offer £35million.

TOON JOIN UNITED, HAMMERS IN TAH TUSSLE

Newcastle are also scratching around for a back four, prompting Howe to join the race for Germany defender Jonathan Tah.

Tah has been in fine form during Bayer Leverkusen’s superb start to the season which sees them lead Bayern Munich at the summit. Xabi Alonso would be reluctant to lose the centre-back mid-season but Tah will enter the final 18 months of his contract in the new year.

The Sun reckons £20million might be enough to tempt Leverkusen to cash in on the 27-year-old, with Newcastle joining Manchester United and West Ham among the defender’s admirers.

MAN UTD TARGET YOUNG STRIKE DUO

Like Newcastle, Manchester United are also on the look out for a striker in January – a cheap one, ideally. Which won’t be Evan Ferguson.

The Brighton centre-forward recently signed a new contract at the AmEx, putting him among the highest earners in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. Still, that hasn’t deterred United, with Football Insider claiming the Red Devils are continuing to prowl around the 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

In the short-term, however, United could return to Serie A, where they found Rasmus Hojlund, to sign Montenegro striker Nikola Krstovic.

The 23-year-old only joined Lecce in the summer but Calciomercato reckons United have been given the green light to complete an £8.7million move. Krstovic has scored four goals in 11 league appearances for Lecce this season.

United are hoping to raise to funds by selling Jadon Sancho, with the Mirror claiming the Red Devils are holding out for £50million for the exiled 23-year-old. Good luck with that, lads.