Transfer gossip: Man Utd among trio eyeing Milan keeper as Newcastle rival Red Devils for striker

There are plenty of whispers around the goalkeeping predicaments of Newcastle, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea, featuring David de Gea, Aaron Ramsdale and Mike Maignan…

NEWCASTLE WAIT ON DUBRAVKA AMID DE GEA, RAMSDALE REPORTS

Nick Pope’s injury has left Newcastle reeling somewhat and prompted David De Gea to make it known that he fancies filling in for the England goalkeeper for four or five months while he nurses a shoulder problem.

De Gea has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer and while he waits for a tempting offer, the ex-Spain stopper has enjoyed a few months off. But he would be willing to dig out his mitts if Eddie Howe comes calling.

The Telegraph reckons Howe is in no hurry. Newcastle have a perfectly competent back-up in Martin Dubravaka, who spent half of last season in reserve at Old Trafford behind De Gea. Howe hopes Dubravka will show his quality in the coming games, starting at Everton on Thursday, to solve the Pope problem.

Newcastle could wait until January to sign another England keeper, Aaron Ramsdale. Talksport says the Arsenal no.2 is up for a move to Tyneside but the Magpies are reluctant to meet Arsenal’s £50million valuation. Which is obviously ludicrous on the Gunners’ part and a reasonable stance from Newcastle’s perspective since signing Ramsdale would only give Howe a headache when Pope returns.

MAN UTD, CHELSEA, ARSENAL WATCHING MILAN STOPPER

Replacing De Gea has hardly gone smoothly for Manchester United, with Andre Onana making costly mistakes while he gets his feet under the table at Old Trafford. Might United be tempted to replace the Cameroonian already?

Footmercato reckons the Red Devils are one of three Premier League clubs looking at AC Milan’s Mike Maignan. The France goalkeeper has been superb since moving to the San Siro to take over from Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Arsenal and Chelsea also said to be tracking the 28-year-old.

Maignan is understood to be stalling on a new contract with Milan, which is probably the root of all this. The former Lille keeper wants a pay-rise to reflect his elevated status and the two parties aren’t close. But nor is the expiry of his current terms. Milan have Maignan tied down until 2026. Bayern Munich are also being linked though their urgency isn’t great after they agreed new contracts with Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich until 2025.

RED DEVILS, TOON TARGET STUTTGART STRIKER

Erik ten Hag’s more immediate priority, aside from the 50 per cent of his squad who seem intent on seeing off another manager, is a striker, with support needed next month for Rasmus Hojlund.

Newcastle could also use a centre-forward and both Uniteds are said to be vying for Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has started the Bundesliga season on fire, scoring 16 goals in 11 appearances. According to Football Insider, Ten Hag and Howe are both keen to activate Guirassy’s buy-out clause, so much so that Fulham don’t feel able to compete with the two Champions League giants.

Read next: Ten Manchester United stars who made every post-Ferguson boss ‘lose the dressing room’ for £360m