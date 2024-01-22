Transfer gossip: Newcastle ‘forced to sell’ Liverpool, Arsenal targets, Mourinho’s next move

Newcastle could yet lose Kieran Trippier is Bayern Munich cough up £12.9million – but the Magpies have bigger problems coming their way involving their £100million duo wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal…

TOON SET TO LOSE STAR DUO AS TRIPPIER WAITS ON BAYERN

It could be a fraught end to the transfer window at Newcastle, who are suddenly more concerned with losing their top players than strengthening Eddie Howe’s squad.

There was plenty of noise over the weekend around Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson. Bayern Munich fancy Trippier, while Atletico Madrid want Wilson.

The Telegraph says Newcastle have told the pair they are staying this month and, apparently, neither is agitating for a move.

But Bayern certainly appeals to Trippier and the Guardian says the Germans will test Newcastle’s resolve by making another bid. Bild reckons £12.9million would be enough for the Magpies to part with the England right-back but Bayern are only seeking a loan deal.

Regardless, Newcastle’s fear over failing to meet their FFP obligations means more sales are likely in the summer.

Football Insider says the Toon will be forced to sell Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak. Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG are interested in the Brazilian, who has a buy-out clause of £98million, while Isak has been linked with Arsenal.

JOSE TO IGNORE SAUDI IN FAVOUR OF ITALY STAY

There has been plenty of speculation around Newcastle and Jose Mourinho, especially in the wake of his sacking at Roma last week.

Inevitably, there has also been talk of a possible move to Saudi. But Fabrizio Romano has dismissed links with Al Shabab. Mourinho is said to have no intention to proceed with talks with any Pro League club and the Portuguese coach will take his time over choosing his next project.

Which could be Napoli. The Times says Mourinho’s preference is to remain in Italy and the 60-year-old will discuss with Aurelio de Laurentiis the prospect of taking over the flailing Serie A champions.

CITY TO COUNTER SAUDI OFFER FOR DE BRUYNE

Saudi officials are perhaps more concerned with avoiding an exodus of the talent recently recruited to raise the profile of the Pro League.

Jordan Henderson has already gone; Aymeric Laporte spoke out last week over how underwhelmed he is with life in Saudi; while, according to Fabrizio Romano, the situation around Karim Benzema ‘remains tense’.

None of which will have gone unnoticed by Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City playmaker is one of the next stars on the Saudi hit-list and the Belgian could earn £1million a week.

But The Mirror says City are intent on tying De Bruyne down to a new contract at the Etihad until 2026. His current terms expire next year.

Read more: Liverpool’s big three in top 20 stars out of contract in 2025 headed by Bayern trio