PSG will replace Kylian Mbappe with another of the world’s best strikers as well as an ‘unsellable’ Barcelona star. Also: Arsenal set their asking price for Bukayo Saka…

PSG EYE PAIR TO SOFTEN MBAPPE BLOW

It emerged on Thursday that Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG of his desire to leave as a free-agent this summer. Disappointing, but hardly surprising for the Parisians. Who seem to want it known that they are looking to go big on a replacement.

According to The Athletic, Victor Osimhen is at the top of their list.

That makes sense. Osimhen looks set to leave Napoli this summer having inspired their Scudetto triumph last season before a bizarre fall-out with the club earlier this term. An uneasy peace seems to exist between the two parties but a parting – for the right price – appears inevitable. And Luis Campos, who has a say in PSG’s recruitment, signed Osimhen for Lille prior to his switch to Napoli.

In addition to Osimhen, PSG are also looking to sign Gavi from Barcelona.

PSG boss Luis Enrique gave the Spain midfielder his Barca debut and the Catalans view him as unsellable. But Barca, still a financial basket case, may struggle to resist if PSG say a silly number.

ARSENAL SET SAKA PRICE AS BARCA LOOK AT MARTINELLI

Still, Barca are said to be looking for left-wingers. And none will come cheap.

Mundo Deportivo says Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli is on their list of targets, as is Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma. Barca are also sniffing around Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but you would expect the Napoli star to be beyond their budget.

Arsenal are also preparing for interest in Bukayo Saka, presumably from Manchester City. And Football Insider says they are using a £150million to £200million valuation to fend off the Premier League champions if they come for the England star.

LIVERPOOL FEAR OVER ALONSO AS BRIGHTON PREPARE FOR DE ZERBI EXIT

Liverpool may have a fight on their hands if they intend to appoint Xabi Alonso this summer.

Alonso is the heavy favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp when the Reds boss steps away at the end of the season. But the former Bayern Munich midfielder may be set to receive an offer to take over at the Allianz Arena.

The Times says Bayern are increasingly likely to part ways with Thomas Tuchel in the summer following a difficult season which has left the Bavarians five points off Bayer Leverkusen and facing a first-leg deficit in the Champions League last-16 tie with Lazio.

Bayern’s ‘if you can’t beat them, buy them or hire them’ approach is nothing new and could leave Liverpool looking for alternatives.

Roberto De Zerbi would be one, and the Daily Mail says Brighton are braced to lose their manager amid interest from the Reds and Manchester United.