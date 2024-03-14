Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford are both in the frame to replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

PSG’s offer for Marcus Rashford might not meet Manchester United’s valuation – but it is still very tempting. And he would be cheaper than Luis Diaz as they look for Kylian Mbappe’s replacement…

PSG’S PROPOSALS TO MAN UTD, RASHFORD

Despite Marcus Rashford insisting that his commitment to Manchester United is beyond reproach, there is a feeling that perhaps the two parties are heading towards a separation this summer.

PSG would be his obvious move. The Parisians are looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is almost certainly Real Madrid bound, and they are known to have met before with Rashford’s representatives.

Indeed, the Daily Star reckon they know the terms PSG would be willing to offer. Apparently, United can expect to receive a bid of £80million, while Rashford would be handed a massive pay increase on his already-huge salary up to around half-a-million a week.

United are said to value Rashford closer to £100million but, if you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe, you would do the deal on those PSG terms, wouldn’t you?

LIVERPOOL STAR IN FRAME TO FILL MBAPPE VOID

Rashford is not PSG’s only option. Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is also on their list…

That’s the word according to El Pais, which describes the Colombia winger’s future at Anfield as ‘uncertain’ once Jurgen Klopp leaves in the summer.

There have been whispers that Liverpool might be open to offers for Diaz, especially if Mo Salah is convinced to stay. But the Reds are expecting big money.

With Barcelona and AC Milan also said to be interested, the price quoted is reported to be between £100million and £120million. Which rules out Barca and Milan.

PSG could afford that figure but even they might baulk at such a demand.

CHELSEA WORKING ON SAUDI DEALS FOR DUO

Chelsea are said to be looking to raise a similar figure by shifting some deadwood this summer, with Todd Boehly looking for some help from a Blues old boy.

Talksport says the Chelsea owner has held ‘secret talks’ with Saudi Pro League chief Michael Emenalo in the hope the former Blues technical director might take a few big-money flops off his hands.

In an effort to generate £100million, Boehly is hoping to palm £170million duo Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga off to the Middle East. Which would probably be a tougher sell to the players than Saudi.

Lukaku is having fun at Roma, scoring 18 goals in 36 games so far this season, while Kepa has played 18 matches on loan at Real Madrid.

