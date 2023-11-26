Transfer gossip: Rasmdale offered Arsenal escape by Wolves; Greizmann snub leads Man Utd to Bayern

Aaron Ramsdale is now very much behind David Raya in the Arsenal pecking order.

Aaron Ramsdale has been offered an escape route by Wolves in January, while Erik ten Hag wants Willian (not that one) and an alternative veteran striker.

ESCAPE TO MEDIOCRITY

Aaron Ramsdale didn’t have the most comfortable return to the Arsenal starting lineup in the 1-0 win over Brentford, and could be offered an escape route by Wolves in January.

Ramsdale has been ousted by David Raya this season, and despite Mikel Arteta’s insistence that he would rotate his goalkeepers, it’s become clear that the England international is very much second choice at the Emirates.

Wolves meanwhile have Jose Sa as their No.1, but there have been numerous reports of interest from Saudi Arabia, with the Portugal international said to be a £35m target this winter.

The Daily Star claims Wolves are ‘increasingly confident Sa is Middle East bound in the New Year’ and that ‘Ramsdale has been earmarked as the top target to replace him between the sticks’.

Wolves are reportely kene on a loan move with an obligation to buy the 25-year-old, who will presumably want some game time ahead of the European Championships.

MULLER PRICE

Antoine Griezmann has moved to end speculation he could be on his way to Manchester United in January. “I have to earn myself to be a legend in this club,” Griezmann told Marca. “That’s my mission. By 2024 I want to bring joy to the fans and some title for Atlético. It would be a dream.”

That could of course mean that he’s willing to up sticks in the summer, but another out-of-contract star could tempt United instead. Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed last week that Erik ten Hag wanted Bayern legend Thomas Muller to join the Red Devils last January, and Bild have now named United as the club who will be circling the Germany international should a new contract not be agreed. There have been no talks thus far.

The 2014 World Cup winner said: “I definitely want to continue playing for a year beyond 2024. At least that’s my plan. I still enjoy standing on the square – I hope you can see that.”

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel described Muller as a “playing legend” before leaving him on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win in Cologne.

TEN HAG WANTS WILLIAN

Ten Hag is also keen on adding talent at the other end of the experience scale – Palmeiras star Estevao Willian has caught the Dutchman’s eye through his performances for the Palmeiras youth team, but particularly in his displays in the U17 World Cup for Brazil.

They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Argentina, but Willian got a goal and three assists in the group stage, followed by a brace in the 3-1 win over Ecuador in the Round of 16.

He’s still just 16 and Fichajes claim that Palmeiras aren’t keen on selling their prized asset anytime soon, but are aware that he will at some point – likely quite soon – move on to a big European club.

Chelsea, Manchester City and United are all monitoring his situation, and inevitably Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs, but the report claims Ten Hag has taken a special interest in the winger, and is ‘pushing United to advance negotiations’ for him.

He sees the Brazilian ‘as a valuable addition to his squad’ despite his tender age, presumably due to the issues with Jadon Sancho, Antony and the myriad of out-of-form forwards he currently has to choose from.

Willian can play anywhere across the forward line but typically starts from the right, and has notable ‘pace, flair and ability in the final third’.